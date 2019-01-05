Pixel Tracker

Jim Langley: Calling All Captains Courageous

By Jim Langley | January 5, 2019 | 10:30 a.m.

As a teenager, I distinctly remember reading Captains Courageous, and find it valuable to now recall this fictional adventure later in life.

The novel deals with a young English boy washed overboard and saved from drowning by Portuguese fishermen off the Grand Banks of Newfoundland. This 1897 novel by Rudyard Kipling, captivated many young boys during this last century.

Courage is an interesting topic worthy of a deeper discussion. Merriam-Webster defines courage as “The mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear or difficulty.”

So, we're definitely talking about a strength and certainly not about a weakness. We could say the opposite of courage is cowardice, although I’d prefer to simply call it lack of courage.

When he was a senator from Massachusetts, President John F. Kennedy received a 1957 Pulitzer Prize for his best-selling volume of short biographies entitled Profiles in Courage.

These stories presented the political courage of eight senators who took a stand against the popular opinions of their party and constituents for what they knew was morally right. They all suffered criticism and loss of popularity for their actions. They truly were persons of principle who placed the common good before their own popularity.

We need more men and women of courage serving us in Congress these days who will stand up for what made this country great in the past. Moral courage may not require them to risk their life, but it does require them to risk reputation for the good of the country.

There’s one special chapter in the Book of Hebrews that describes the faithful acts of many as they courageously stood up against the attacks of the Enemy. Some of those described lost their lives while others gladly suffered persecution at the hands of their peers for their faithfulness as presented in Chapter 11.

Let’s take a close look at the courageous life of Moses. Raised in the Egyptian court as the adopted son of Pharaoh’s daughter, when he was 40 he defended his people, the Israelites, in an act of rage by killing an Egyptian soldier. This led to a 40-year stint in Midian, where he was humbled by God in preparation to lead the Israelites out of captivity.

As the story goes, with God’s help, Moses spent his final 40 years in the desert leading God’s people and preparing them to enter the Promised Land. During these last 40 years of his life, Moses showed courage and faith in leading well over a million of God’s stubborn people in this wilderness experience. Then he obediently passed the baton to Joshua as his successor.

We all marvel at accounts of men and women who have unselfishly given their lives for others.

Many of our Medal of Honor recipients received the commendation posthumously. Most of those incidents required split-second decisions without an opportunity to calculate the consequences of their actions. They simply responded without regard to their own well-being. They put others before themselves!

On a more personal note, we can all be Captains Courageous as we navigate through the perils of life. I find courage in my personal relationship with Christ. He’s my Strength, my Fortress, my Shelter, my Hope Eternal!

Where do you find your courage to stand up for what you know is right? Are you willing to confront what you know in your heart is wrong?

Let me end by quoting Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.”

Passages to Ponder

» Deuteronomy 31:7-8

» Joshua 1:6-9

» Ezra 7:27-28

» 1 Corinthians 16:13-14

» Hebrews 3:5-6

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

