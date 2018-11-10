Jim Langley: Can You Trust Your Emotions?

Faith

Emotions can affect us greatly in life decisions. Now we even have emojis that can be added to electronic messages to help us show our particular emotions in whatever we write.

In our speech, our emotions are often conveyed through the inflection or tone in our voice.

And in face-to-face conversations our body language demonstrates our real feelings, if the listener watches for certain telltale signs.

In the sales process, professional sales people will watch for facial expressions and body language of their prospective customers. Those signs can be considered buying signals, and knowing when and how to close can be critical in the sales process.

Early in my insurance career I distinctly remember spending nearly an hour interviewing a prospective life insurance customer whom I discerned really should have protection for his family. This fellow was an engineer who was solely responsible for his teenage son’s future since his ex-wife was unable to work.

He was very courteous and seemed to be listening to the presentation, but as I prepared to close I realized he had no interest in purchasing a policy at all. He simply could not see the value of the product to protect his son’s future, showed no emotion and I could not move him one inch through my extensive fact-finding presentation.

A few years later, this fellow remarried. He and his new wife did become very good insurance clients and I’m grateful for his wife’s emotional and thoughtful consideration in her balanced decision-making approach.

Over the past 30-plus years, I’ve had many occasions to talk to intelligent people about both financial and spiritual decisions. What I’ve found extremely interesting is the apparent correlation between these two diverse categories.

The mind can often interfere with how the heart processes data and circumstances. And the heart can also overwhelm the mind as well. Which brings us to the question at hand: Can we really trust our emotions?

I’d like to take this discussion in the direction of spiritual decisions from this point forward. The most important decision I ever made in life was my decision to accept Christ as Savior and Lord in 1984.

Yes, there were emotions in that decision. Try to imagine spending 15 minutes hanging on a cross portraying Jesus in an Easter musical! Well, it was an emotional experience and that short acting role did help me process what Christ did for me on the cross 2,000 years ago.

Yet, I did not immediately decide to follow Jesus.

That decision came over the next week as I assessed the implications of following Christ for the rest of my life. That next Sunday morning I came forward at the end of the worship service and asked to join the church and be immersed to demonstrate my total commitment to Christ.

That was not an easy move since I seriously considered the long-term implications. I had been away from any form of organized religion for nearly 15 years and was wary of what might lie ahead.

Fortunately, I had seen many instances of a loving church family and a devoted pastor and associate pastor who truly cared for their flock. But what was most important was the immense yearning I had to draw near to God.

What I find intriguing is how some folks will decide to follow a religion based upon factors that make no sense to me at all. Some people are apparently satisfied with being part of a religious experience that allows them to pick and chose what they believe and don’t believe.

As a young boy I always enjoyed smorgasbord buffets with many choices of meats and side dishes. It’s quite natural to appreciate the cafeteria approach in all kinds of things.

Yet I don’t see it working in one’s faith journey. Who do we think we are to decide what parts of God’s Word we will and won’t follow? I’d rather have it spelled out for me by the God of the Universe.

In 1 Kings 3:3-9, we find young Solomon after the death of his father, King David, praying to God for wisdom when God comes to him during the night in a dream.

In verse 5, God said to Solomon “Ask for whatever you want me to give you.” In verse 9, he responded to God “So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong.”

He only asked wisdom and a right heart. That’s what I’ve found truly pleases our Lord.

Join me in coming to God and asking for a discerning heart so you, too, can live a life that will be pleasing to Him.

Passages to Ponder

» Deuteronomy 4:29-30

» 1 Kings 3:10-15

» Acts 16:14-15

» Ephesians 1:17-20

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.