Jim Langley: Confronting Addiction Can’t Really Be Done on Your Own

Faith

As a young boy I remember reading paperback versions of Jack London’s famed books, The Call of the Wild, White Fang and The Sea Wolf.

John Griffith London was born in San Francisco in 1876 and, unfortunately, died in his prime at the age of 40 in 1916. He authored more than 50 fiction and nonfiction literary works after the turn of the century.

In 1913, he penned his autobiography, John Barleycorn, which divulged to the world his addiction to alcohol. He apparently died of internal poisoning brought about from kidney disease.

Looking back at John Barleycorn can be beneficial to all who have one or more addictive behaviors. I can relate to this as a recovering workaholic who has developed a true passion for writing later in life.

I look forward to the exhilaration of completing each essay and I’m glad my goal is to limit each piece to no more than one typewritten page. I write not for an audience of many but for One — my Heavenly Father. It’s up to Him to use each essay as He sees fit. I know I’m only a messenger for His glory!

Many of you reading this have dealt with an addictive behavior of one sort or another. Some of you are also in denial that you need help in dealing with your addiction daily. The Fifth Step of Alcoholics Anonymous reads “Admitted to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs.”

We all need to get past denial and realize that we need the help of a higher power and others to defeat our addictive tendencies. My Christian walk and association with many faithful followers of Christ has made all the difference in the world when it comes to addressing my personal weaknesses.

God’s Word has greatly strengthened me in my daily struggles. If you are prepared to confront the pain of your addiction, let me introduce you to the words of Jesus found in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

You see, God does not want us to be caught in our addictions alone. He wants us to come to Him and others who trust in Him for help in our time of need.

Please come to realize that you can’t take on your addictions on your own. That’s what Jack London and so many others have unfortunately done in the past. Don’t fall for the lie that you can conquer and control what has taken you down so many times in the past.

We naturally feel we can overcome our demons through simply recognizing that it’s no good for us, yet we continue to spiral downward into the dismal abyss of defeat. Our friends may be telling us that we need some sort of professional help, but we rationalize that we can do it ourselves.

God wants you to receive His healing touch so you can reach your full potential in this short time we’re on this planet. We all need the support of those around us who care deeply for our well-being. The natural needs supernatural help to truly conquer what will otherwise lead to destruction.

Please call upon the Name of the Lord and share your dilemma with close friends before it’s too late!

