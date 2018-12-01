Jim Langley: Consider the Conditions of the Heart

Faith

We should seriously consider the conditions of the heart. I’m not talking about the vital organ that pumps blood through our circulatory system and keeps all other bodily functions vibrant.

I’m referring to that elusive quality that works with our mind, creating actions that affect our lives and the lives of others around us. The heart can be deceitful. The heart can be caring. The heart can be unpredictable.

In fact, listen to the words of the prophet in Jeremiah 17:9 declaring, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”

Well, that’s a rhetorical question and I truly believe we need to do our best to understand our heart’s desires as much as we possibly can.

That’s a good starting point. What are the present desires of your heart?

I imagine you have a bucket list of things you’d like to accomplish in life. Even if you’re in the fourth quarter of life, I suspect you still have dreams that you’d like to fulfill before time runs out.

In fact, if we stop dreaming, we are probably nearing the end of our existence here on earth! We must have some hope in order to make it through each day.

So let me ask the question another way. What are your hopes for the future? Or perhaps we should ask, “What are our longings in life?”

Personally, I long for a better life for my family. Although we’ve certainly gotten by over the past 30 years or so, we’ve been through some extremely difficult and challenging times. Yet, our Lord has always provided for our family’s needs.

Those unique difficulties have strengthened us in our faith journey and made us more resilient to whatever life throws our way. Those circumstances have also affected our hearts toward those our Heavenly Father places in our path. We’ve seen the trials of others and been blessed with opportunities to share our blessings with them.

You could say that we’ve experienced an attitude adjustment during our life journey.

The heart of man has been a grave concern to God since the beginning of time. During the days of Noah in Genesis 6:5, we’re told, “The Lord saw how great man’s wickedness on the earth had become, and that every inclination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil all the time.”

The Great Flood that followed was designed to cleanse the earth of the corruption and violence that had consumed mankind, and only Noah, his three sons and their wives were allowed to enter the ark and be saved from the devastation that would follow.

Well, as we know through our personal experiences mankind continues to live vicariously and many hearts are not in tune with God’s desire.

As a businessman, I’ve personally experienced deceit and corruption over the past 50-plus years. It’s been challenging to remain encouraged through it all. Yet I find solace in God’s word and being around many men and women of like faith.

I’m often drawn to one scripture that puts it all in perspective. In James 4:13-16, we’re reminded by Jesus’ half-brother, “Now listen, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.’ Why you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. Instead, you ought to say, ‘If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.’ As it is you boast and brag. All such boasting is evil.”

Those are sobering words.

So, what is the condition of your heart? Consider this prophet’s proclamation from the Lord found in Ezekiel 36:26-27: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a new heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and to be careful to keep my laws.”

His Holy Spirit is available to all who truly desire to change from their deceitful, selfish ways and take on a new heart of compassion and love toward God and others.

Since we are but a “mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes,” there’s no time like the present to consider this opportunity that Christ makes available to you before it’s too late!

Passages to Ponder

» 1 Chronicles 28:9

» Proverbs 24:10-12

» Jeremiah 17:7-10

» Romans 2:5-8

» James 5:1-6

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men's Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna.