Jim Langley: In Current Political Climate, Men and Women of Integrity Are Needed

Faith

It’s been more than 20 years since I attended my first Promise Keepers event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. One of the most significant memories I have is desiring to become a Man of Integrity. Can’t say that I could fully grasp the concept back then, but I understood that I needed to make some major changes to reach my goal.

The Urban Dictionary defines integrity as “Doing the right thing when nobody is looking.” It requires following moral and ethical principles and doing what we say we are going to do.

A person of integrity will not waiver and he’ll not vacillate but stand fast for what he believes to be right. That’s the way I live my life these days, and I’m proud to have been raised by parents who taught me to be a man of my word. I saw that example in my parents and my grandparents.

Join me in taking a hard look at our present political climate and how little emphasis seems to be placed on integrity these days.

The word politician leaves a bad taste in my mouth. My conservative upbringing and love for this country and how it was formed more than two centuries ago leaves me wanting much more from our representatives in Congress.

The days of the proverbial statesman seem to have passed to a large extent. Unfortunately, these days I believe most politicians are in the business of garnering support for a career and selling their souls to the highest bidder.

What I long for is more men and women of integrity willing to go to Washington for the cause of bringing this nation back to its roots. This great nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and was best described in the 1830s by a French nobleman, Alexis de Tocqueville, as the great American experiment.

There were no politicians in the early years of this country — only men and women who desired to be part of a better way of life in a democratic republic where all people might have access to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Over the past two years, I’ve been fortunate to develop a personal friendship with a 24th Congressional District candidate who emulates what I believe this country needs. My hope is that there are many more young men and women just like Justin Fareed who will take up the banner to bring this country back to what has made it the greatest nation in modern history.

Justin is a man of integrity, and he’s earned my support and my vote. It has really never been about the party for me. It’s simply about who’s the best person for the task at hand, and we need representatives who will clean up the mess that we’ve gotten ourselves into over the past decades.

In the oldest book in the Bible, God discusses his servant, Job, with Satan. And the Lord said to Satan, “Have you considered my servant, Job? For there is no one like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man fearing God and turning away from evil. And he still holds fast his integrity, although you incited Me against him, to ruin him without cause.” (Job 2:3 - New American Standard Bible)

This concept of integrity has been around since the beginning, and I truly believe we need to be much more careful who we entrust with the well-being of all levels of government.

It’s time we take a stand and do our part in the democratic process and send representatives to Congress who will bring this nation back to the greatness we’ve unfortunately let slip away over the past few decades.

We need to stop the erosion and build a strong country through proper implementation of the Constitution once again. Our forefathers knew what they were doing! We need to not only vote our conscience, but also pray for a resurgence of integrity in America.

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 15:1-3

» Psalm 26:1-7

» Proverbs 10:9

» Proverbs 19:1

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.