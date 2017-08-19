Jim Langley: Making Decisions of the Heart

Faith

Early in my insurance career I learned a very important lesson in closing the sale. Decisions can be made from the head or from the heart.

Personally, I consider buying life insurance to be a decision of the heart, but financial considerations must come into play. I often advise my clients to choose lower monthly premiums to ensure their policies will remain in force.

My rule of thumb is to initially recommend they consider limiting their commitment to no more than 50 percent of what they feel they can comfortably afford. This strategy has worked well over the years, and I believe this approach can be valuable for many life decisions.

It’s quite easy to let the heart take over or let the mind do the same. My experience has shown the best decisions come from a balanced approach.

In marriages, the husband and wife need to discuss and hopefully pray about family decisions they will certainly face. In business, there can be great value from getting counsel from others who will bring their experience and wisdom to the table. It’s foolish to simply crunch numbers and make a business decision based upon those hypotheses.

Years ago, I observed two principals of a medium-sized manufacturing firm eliminate two-thirds of the jobs through cutting costs and outsourcing much of the work done by faithful employees for many years. Seeing these two MBA graduates decimate the founders’ successful business strategy caused me to eventually leave corporate life.

My decision was made after seeking proper counsel.

In Proverbs 19:20-23, we’re told “Listen to advice and accept instruction, and in the end you will be wise. Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails. What a man desires is unfailing love; better to be poor than a liar. The fear of the Lord leads to life: Then one rests content, untouched by trouble.”

Some versions transpose the word “mind” for “heart” in verse 21, since those two words are often considered interchangeable in scripture. As God’s most wonderful creation, we have been given the ability to think through and feel emotions that help us in the decision-making process.

Put another way, as we align our hearts and minds with the Lord, we can determine His will for our lives.

When our emotions and thoughts are in tune with the Holy Spirit, we find ourselves in a powerful position for making critical decisions.

In Romans 8:6-8, Paul tells us about this wonderful new nature we have in Christ. He concludes, “The mind of sinful man is death, but the mind controlled by the Spirit is life and peace; the sinful mind is hostile to God. It does not submit to God’s law, nor can it do so. Those controlled by the sinful nature cannot please God.”

In other words, if the heart and mind are not controlled by Christ, the outcome will not be pleasing to God since it’s unfortunately centered on selfish ambition.

Since 1984 I’ve intentionally strived to be filled with the heart and mind of Christ. God has faithfully led me down the right path. In Proverbs 3:5-6, we’re instructed “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Please consider the decisions of your heart and join me in placing your total trust in our Heavenly Father this day forward!

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.