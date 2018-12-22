Jim Langley: The Difference in Public Performance and Private Practice

Faith

Have you ever noticed how little you know about some people who are in the limelight? Whether entertainers, sports celebrities or others in the public eye, we really can’t tell much about them based upon what we see through media.

I’ve found that public performance and private practice seldom match. Why is that?

I believe it’s a phenomena of public perception. We want to believe these folks are all they appear to be, and I’m sure they desire to be seen in a better light than the darkness that may reign in their personal lives.

We can all get caught up in this phenomena in our work, our worship and our play. Over the years, I’ve certainly had my share of bosses who took little interest in those who worked underneath them. Perhaps the real issue was these bosses actually felt their subordinates were underneath them and perhaps they also felt they were above those who worked for them.

It’s only natural to want to appear charismatic and without fault when others are watching your every step.

There are not all that many servant leaders in the business world these days. Most of the emphasis seems to be placed on the bottom line rather than providing quality products and services to benefit the consumer.

Most employees apparently don’t have a close work relationship with their current employer and often depart for what they feel might be a better work opportunity. Those near the top of an organization often emphasize looking good for the business owners and stockholders at the unfortunate expense of those below them.

Our churches are filled with churchgoers who strive to look good in the eyes of their fellow churchgoers. They may appear prim and proper and quite impressive at first blush. They seem to be spiritual in all they do and say. Yet deep down inside, many of these would-be-saints have no depth to their faith in Christ at all.

Unfortunately, their hypocritical standards tend to give others an excuse to turn away from church involvement.

Jesus shared a parable in Luke 18 with a group of Pharisees who were self-righteous and looked down on everyone else. In verses 10 through 14, He tells them, “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax-collector. The Pharisee stood up and prayed about himself: ‘God I thank you that I am not like other men- robbers, evildoers, adulterers or men like this tax-collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’

“But the tax-collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said ‘God have mercy on me a sinner.’ I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.”

As an avid sports enthusiast I marvel at the many instances we observe professional athletes attempting to get away with breaking the rules in their sport of choice. All sporting events have rules that must be followed for the integrity of the game.

Occasionally I have an opportunity to play in golf tournaments. I know that I must follow the Rules of Golf or suffer possible disqualification or the assessment of penalty strokes for any rules infractions. There are consequences for not playing by the rules.

God has set rules in place and, since He’s the One Who created it all, we’d be wise to follow those rules. We need to be like the tax collector in our work, worship and play. We must humbly come to the throne of God and admit our wrongdoings.

None of us are without sin and we need a Mediator to come before God as we ask Him to forgive us for our sins of commission and omission.

Over the years I’ve found great solace in the time I spend in God’s Word and praying for the needs of others. My heart’s desire is to please Him and be as genuine and real as I can be in all I do and in how I live this life.

I trust you will see the darkness that abides in every heart and come to Jesus as well.

Passages to Ponder

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.