Jim Langley: Discipline Is Often Misunderstood

Faith

Discipline is a subject I believe is often misunderstood. Some will consider discipline as an adverse action to inflict punishment in an effort to alter irrational behavior.

We’re not talking about using a rod, but taking a positive action that will cause a person or a group of people to realize there are consequences for their actions.

Discipline can also take the form of positive results for following established rules that have come down from above. That person above can be a coach, a boss, a parent, a government and, of course, Our Maker.

I find it interesting that so many of us don’t want to follow the rules set before us. We’d rather set our own rules and live life the way we please.

I’ve been blessed to have no moving violations in years, but I have unfortunately received a few parking tickets! Believe it or not, I’ve even contested several of those tickets and had them dismissed. Then again, I’ve paid a few as well.

In all, I believe we should be thankful we have traffic rules that make driving much safer here in the United States than in some other countries where rules are not as strict.

As a soldier, I learned early on that rank has its privileges and I needed to obey my superiors. In war, it’s critical that we follow commands and specific instructions for the benefit of the unit and the mission.

The most talented teams in any given sport are not always victorious. In fact, the teams that often come out on top are those that have followed their game plan to perfection as they work together and practice together what their coach has preached to them throughout the season.

Let’s talk about preaching the whole word of God and the significance of His instruction for the benefit of His people. Throughout the Old Testament we see again and again how the Israelites would obey the commandments for a while and then fall away for a generation or more. Discipline would follow until they would once again repent from their sinful ways.

The playing field of life is filled with all kinds of opportunities to go astray.

Hopefully, as children we quickly learned the importance of listening to our parents as we attempted to traverse the challenges of growing up.

I was fortunate to have two parents who continually provided good, sound advice as I navigated the choices around me. Even though I wasn’t raised in a Christian environment, many of the principles were passed down from earlier generations who were followers of God’s Word.

Loving discipline does not punish, but it prepares the student for the challenges that lay ahead. And, my wife and I took that approach with our daughter. It works, and I know God is pleased as we raised her to follow His commands and follow our instruction.

In summary, there are foundational truths that have been in God’s word for many centuries, and we’d be wise to become more familiar with them and put them into practice in all aspects of our lives.

CBMC and our local weekly Monday Manna discussions have helped me personally stay on track for years, and there is much value in the concept of “iron sharpening iron.” (Proverbs 27:17) We need to meet together and encourage one another as "teams” focused on Christ for His glory and purpose. (Hebrews 10:24-25)

As followers of Christ, I truly believe that our Heavenly Father needs to have a much higher priority in our lives this day forward. Please join me!

Passages to Ponder

» Deuteronomy 8:5

» Job 5:17

» Proverbs 3:11-12

» Proverbs 16:21-22

» 1 Corinthians 11:31-32

» 1 Timothy 4:7-8

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.