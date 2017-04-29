Jim Langley: Do You Feel God’s Pleasure?

Faith

In 1981, my friend and I went to see a British film called Chariots of Fire. We were immediately touched by this factual account of the lives of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams as the story described their preparation for the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the film and in real life, Liddell, a devout Scottish Christian, ran for the glory of God, and Abrahams, an English Jew, ran to overcome prejudice for his people.

The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Its instrumental theme by Vangelis won the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

The film also won the hearts of many. In 1985, Liddell’s life journal was published 40 years after his death in a Japanese concentration camp in Mainland China. The Disciplines of the Christian Life tells us much about this man of faith.

Liddell is one of those modern-day saints who can help us all see how we can better serve and live for Christ. He and Abrahams were the two fastest men in Great Britain and would have both vied for the gold medal in the 100-meter dash.

Liddell withdrew when he discovered the finals would be held on a Sunday. He was unwilling to race, having been raised to strictly observe Sunday as a Day of Rest.

His favorite distances were the shorter races, yet he ran in the more demanding 400 meters the following week. He ran his quarterfinals heat in 49.3 seconds, then 48.2 seconds in the semifinals and 47.6 seconds in the finals to win Olympic gold for Great Britain. His feat set a world record for the 400-meter distance.

Abrahams also won Olympic gold in the 100 meters for Great Britain.

Have you ever felt God’s pleasure? Liddell spoke about this in his journal when he shared, “I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast! And when I run I feel His pleasure.”

Born in China, he gave up a good life in Scotland to return and follow in the footsteps of his missionary parents. He spent his final 20 years serving the Lord until his death in 1945 at the age of 43. His pregnant wife with their two young daughters left China to return to Great Britain at the outbreak of World War II.

Liddell explained his devotion to God with these words: “It has been a wonderful experience to compete in the Olympic Games and to bring home a gold medal. But since I have been a young lad, I have had my eyes on a different prize. You see, each one of us is in a greater race than any I have run in Paris, and this race ends when God gives out the medals.”

He was truly committed to serving Christ in China. Now let’s talk about the idea of pleasure.

In his 1942 classic, The Screwtape Letters, C.S. Lewis covers the topic of pleasure where Screwtape writes to his nephew, Wormwood, in Letter IX that all pleasure is God’s invention, and their task as demons is to simply take the pleasures that God has produced and twist them in ways and degrees that He has forbidden.

What Lewis was describing is our tendency to take natural pleasures and turn them into the unnatural. We miss the mark when we dwell on such pleasures.

God is pleased when we obey, trust in Him and place the needs of others before our own needs and wants. That’s how Liddell lived, and it’s the kind of life I know God wants from all His people. To experience God’s pleasure, we must be obedient to His desires for our life.

I often “feel His pleasure” as I write these weekly discussions. You, too, can feel His pleasure in whatever He may have you do in life, if you simply listen to His calling for you this day forward. He longs to share His pleasure with you.

Passages to Ponder

» 1 Samuel 15:22-23

» 1 Samuel 16:6-7

» Psalm 37:23

» Psalm 149:4

» Jeremiah 9:24

» Philippians 2:12-13

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.