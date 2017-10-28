Jim Langley: Do You Find Yourself Judging Others?

Faith

I recently had the pleasure to lead a group Bible study while our pastor took a few days away to go camping with his family.

The topic we studied from Matthew 7:1-5 was a challenging passage from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount dealing with judging others. In verses 1 and 2, Jesus instructs “Do not judge or you, too, will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the same measure you use, it will be measured to you.” (New International Version)

Let’s take a hard look at these two verses. First, we are told by our Lord not to judge and then, in the second verse, He turns right around and tells us what will happen when we do judge others!

In other words, He knows we will naturally fall into the trap of judging others. I trust you will agree we all have that natural human tendency.

In verses 3 through 5, Jesus continues “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

Here’s the hypothetical question I asked the group to consider: Would you let a surgeon with blurred vision operate on your eyes? Probably not if you knew of his vision issues.

These verses only deal with those who consider themselves followers of Christ. They have nothing to do with where you’ll spend eternity. That decision is in our hands and simply requires our acceptance of what Christ did for us on the cross.

If we want eternal assurance, we must acknowledge the sin in our life, confess it to God, ask and receive His forgiveness, and finally repent and become a new creation in His image. But, there will still be a final judgment and that’s where we will be judged in the same manner as we have judged others.

Let’s talk about this judgment that awaits all believers. In Romans 2:1-5, Paul reinforces what Jesus instructs us in Matthew 7. He tells us about the day of God’s wrath and the righteous judgment that will be revealed.

In 1 John 2:28, we’re reminded that we are His “dear children” and “when he appears we must be confident and unashamed before him at his coming.”

In Ecclesiastes 12:13-14, Solomon declares “Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter; fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.”

Did you hear that? It’s the duty of all who follow Christ to obey His commands, and every deed whether good or evil will be brought to judgment.

Jesus’ new commandment is not that complex. We are instructed to love God with all our heart, mind and soul, and to love others as we love ourselves. In following His commandment, we can’t help but see how judging others is wrong.

Now, let’s go to 1 Corinthians 13 and see whether judging fits into Paul’s definition of LOVE. You’ll find nothing but positive thoughts in his exhaustive explanation of exercising love. In John 15:17, Jesus simply conveys “This is my command: Love one another.”

Without love we have nothing and can gain nothing of eternal value. In James 1, we’re reminded to not forget what we see in the mirror and become doers as well as hearers of the Word. Then we will truly be blessed in all we do!

This whole matter of judging others seems to stem from our desire to compare ourselves in a positive vein to others. In other words, by finding fault in others we feel better about ourselves, since we consider our blemishes to be less than theirs.

Such comparisons are divisive and don’t do any good at all. The Church needs to come together in Christian love and not be tricked into falling for such foolishness. Satan wants us to quickly judge fellow believers and others and think more highly of ourselves. He wants to simply focus on Christ!

There’s nothing more important to me than knowing my Heavenly Father is pleased with my very being. I want to be obedient in all ways, and when I do meet Him face-to-face, I long to hear the words “Well done!”

In our business lives, our personal dealings and in all familial circumstances we must strive to not judge others lest we be likewise judged ourselves.

Passages to Ponder

» Matthew 22:37-40

» Romans 2:1-5

» Romans 8:1

» 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

» James 1:22-24

» 1 John 1:7

» 1 John 2:10

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.