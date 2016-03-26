Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Do You Live Your Life Consistently?

By Jim Langley | March 26, 2016

Let’s discuss our Christian walk. Here’s a question I believe we all need to ask: Do you live your life consistently?

Men instinctively have a tendency to compartmentalize, which leads to different behavior patterns in each facet of our lives.

In our business dealings, we may be quite consistent and predictable in following a business model. Professional relationships will usually follow a code of ethics for our particular profession.

Then again, when we deal with family matters, we may handle those familial situations quite differently. Our social dealings may well create a very different behavior to fit into the norms for each group.

And, our church involvement may take on a separate look altogether.

So, I guess the question we need to ask is this, “Who are we really?”

As followers of Christ, do you live your life consistently? Doug Spada and Dave Scott, co-authors of Monday Morning Atheist, contend that we can easily fall into the trap of becoming a totally different person once we leave the sanctuary. This Christian book asks the reader to imagine God at work in all aspects of their business to bring about peace, power and purpose in our work life.

In my opinion, this only scratches the surface of a much deeper issue. We need to allow God into all facets of our life. That’s what Jesus did, and we’d be wise to do the same.

As believers, the Holy Spirit is present, and all we need to do is simply let Him take control of our lives instead of going solo. That’s much easier said than done!

As men, we have a tendency to get so consumed in whatever task we are doing that we often don’t look outside of our dealings to allow Him to get involved in our circumstances. Oswald Chambers talks on this subject frequently in his devotional My Utmost for His Highest.

This literary work has become a mainstay of my devotional life for the past 25 years. The daily reading early each morning reminds me where the true source of power lies. It helps me to remain more consistent in all facets of my life and not slip in and out of my Christianity.

In leading our family, in our business endeavors and in society, we need to stay on track and become “Salt and Light” to those God places in our path. That’​s what Jesus did and we need to follow His lead.

Passages to Ponder

» Proverbs 4:5-6

» Psalm 20:7

» John 16:12-15

» James 3:11-18

» 1 John 1:5-9

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

