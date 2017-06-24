Jim Langley: Failing to Launch in Life

Faith

In recent years, we’ve all witnessed families confronted by a distressing problem. Generally, kids seem to be having difficulty launching into the world on their own.

I can still recall my personal experience as a young man graduating from college. I had taken a commission in the Army through my commitment in ROTC. I did enjoy that last summer playing baseball and spending time with my family before reporting to Fort Sill, Okla., for Officers Basic Training that September.

My commitment gave me a place to land upon leaving the comfortable nest in my small hometown in Texas.

Frankly, I never looked back and haven’t thought much about that transition until now. It was quite common for kids to be nudged out of the home as they graduated from school in years past.

Yes, the expenses associated with living on your own were much less back then, but the money to be made was proportionately less as well.

These days, there are intangible factors that seem to have young people somewhat fearful of launching into this brave new world! I truly believe that we parents are a big part of the problem. We probably over-react to the way we were raised and want a better life for our kids.

There has also been way too much emphasis on getting a college degree as if that sheepskin would somehow magically provide our kids with a fulfilling career right out of the blocks. In fact, that’s exactly what many kids feel they deserve, according my acquaintances in the recruiting profession.

Then there’s the American dream of owning a home early in our careers, which seems almost unattainable these days. Many young people also fear marriage and its deep commitments with all the perceived uncertainties in life.

You may have seen a romantic comedy entitled Failure to Launch that became a box office hit a few years back. The film focused on a 35-year-old man who lives with his parents and shows no interest in leaving the comfortable lifestyle they’ve afforded him. In the film, Mom (Kathy Bates) often seems to enable her son (Matthew McConaughey).

Unfortunately these days, many adult children can’t seem to find the wherewithal to launch and leave the nest, and it’s no laughing matter. Many appear to be quite comfortable living at home.

Mother eagles have been known to remove all the feathers from the bottom of the nest when they know it’s time for the eaglets to leave and fly away. A little tough love is probably in order for parents who have to deal with this growing phenomenon.

Let’s search for some biblical answers to this challenging dilemma. Paul instructs us in Ephesians 6:1-4, “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother’ — which is the first commandment with a promise — ‘that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.’ Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead bring them up in the training and the instruction of the Lord.”

These words resonate the responsibility fathers must take to lead their family, instruct their children and prepare them for launching into this challenging world. Many men have abdicated their responsibility to lead their families!

In Colossians 3:20-21, Paul continues “Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord. Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged.”

These verses give us some insight into the roles parents must play in leading their children on the right path. The books of Deuteronomy and Proverbs are chock-full of advice on how we are to raise our children.

Perhaps the best known is Proverbs 22:6, which tells us to “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.”

If you fit the category of that young person unable to launch, please consider 2 Timothy 1:7, which instructs “For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and discipline.” (New American Standard Bible)

Certainly our desire is for our children to be able to make it on their own and to finish the race well. Let’s get back to the basics of preparing our future generations in the principles God has so graciously given us.

