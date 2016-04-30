Jim Langley: Get Out of the Spiritual Fog That Surrounds Us

Faith

Have you ever been faced with a ground fog so dense that you had no choice but to pull your vehicle over to the side of the road?

California’s Central Valley is renowned for this phenomenon. It’s called Tule fog (named for the indigenous tule grass found in the valley), and it’s quite prevalent, especially during the winter months.

It can be exceptionally hazardous for traffic, but it’s also extremely beneficial for fruit trees and other regional crops.

The best example of the downside of this low-hanging fog happened in 2007 when a dense fog on Highway 99 near Fresno caused a 108-vehicle pileup that killed two people, injured 40 more and shut down the roadway for more than 12 hours.

On the flip side, the Tule fog is crucial to the region’s fruit and nut crop, which represents a significant portion of U.S. production of such foods as cherries, almonds, peaches and apricots. These fruit and nut trees need a winter chill, and the ground fog helps contribute to that chill.

You may be wondering where this whole discussion is headed. Well, let’s talk about a different kind of fog.

I contend there’s a spiritual fog that can easily affect our perception of this world. If we are not careful, we can be moving through life so fast that we don’t pay attention to the warning signs God puts in our path to protect us from the hazards of life.

What makes this even more challenging is the realization that there are many zipping past us at an even faster pace with no clue as to what lies ahead! It’s happening in our business lives. It’s happening in our families. It’s happening in government. It’s happening in our schools. And yes, it’s even happening in our churches.

Spiritual casualties continually occur in all those arenas. Paul warns us in the second half of the first chapter of his letter to the Romans, “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — His eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse.” (Romans 1:20)

Unfortunately, this spiritual fog has covered the eyes of mankind and many are dismally trapped in their demise. The fog allows them to cover their evil ways — to go about living life for their personal gain at the expense of others. They know “God’s righteous decree” but they choose to ignore them and lead a life that does not please their Maker.

In John 3:19 we hear Jesus explain, “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.”

So, it sounds like we have a real dilemma here. Simply put, men and women seem to love darkness. Many apparently believe that they can get away with all kinds of things, if they remain in this dense fog of life centered on their selfish needs. They put on a front that looks good to those around them, but remain deeply mired in their sinful ways.

Some of you through trusting God may be able to look at this discussion and realize there’s some work to be done to get yourself on track. Others will see the condition of those around them and take on the challenge to be salt and light to those God places in their paths.

We all need to be aware that the Christian life is filled with many hazards, and gather around each other to remain faithful as our race nears the end!

Remember we have a wonderful Helper in the Holy Spirit. Jesus declared to His disciples in John 16 about this Person who would blow away all the dense fog that can keep us from seeing the Truth. We are truly blessed and need to simply look upon Christ and trust Him in all things.

Join me in doing so this day forward!

Passages to Ponder

» Romans 1:18-32

» John 3:19-21

» John 16:7-16

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.