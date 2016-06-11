Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:24 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Jim Langley: God’s View from Above It All

By Jim Langley | June 11, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

While traveling 25,000 feet above the Arizona desert recently, I was struck by the cumulus clouds below and the shadows they cast on the desert floor.

Even in the early hours of the day, I imagine the temperature was beginning to soar. For those below, I suspect the patchy clouds were welcome relief from the rays of sun, but let’s talk about the shadows and the darker moments of our lives.

We all face seasons of darkness and uncertainty. And our view is certainly limited from our perspective here on earth. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have God’s view from up above!

He not only sees the big picture, but He also orchestrates every aspect of our individual circumstances. He knows our actions beforehand, and He’s there to assist us, if we simply ask for His guidance. His mighty right arm is there to deliver us from whatever perceived evil might confront us.

Whether the challenge comes in our personal, family or business life, I’ve found that I can surely count on Him to get us through the darkest situations of life.

In Psalm 23, which I memorized as a young boy, we’re reminded by King David even though we walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death we need not fear the evil one since our God is with us! Do you have the assurance of God’s presence in your life?

You can have the confidence only found in a personal relationship with Christ by simply asking Him to come into your heart. Yes, you will need to give up control of those things that have taken over that place in your heart reserved for God alone.

My daughter, Faith, made a decision to ask Jesus into her heart when she was 6½ years old. I was there and had the joy of getting on my knees next to her as we leaned against her bunk bed and she sincerely prayed for forgiveness.

Kids don’t carry much baggage; hence, I believe it’s much easier for them to come to Jesus.

The good news is He can greatly lighten the load we attempt to carry through life. Remember, He views it all from up above and we’d be wise to let Him have the reins of our life.

I trust you will give him your burdens and place your trust in Him this day forward!

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 23

» Matthew 11:28-30

» John 15:7-11

» Psalm 4

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

