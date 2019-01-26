Jim Langley: Harkening the Hardened Heart

Faith

Over the past 30 years, I’ve had numerous conversations with people who have truly hardened their hearts and minds to the good news of Christ. Early in my Christian walk, I learned it does no good at all to try to persuade such people to what I believe is true and correct. There is usually one or more deep-seated issues in their past that has caused their unwillingness to listen to the logic of the gospel message.

Perhaps the best example of a hardened heart can be found in the seventh through 12th chapters in the Book of Exodus. Again and again, we read that Pharaoh’s heart became hardened as God brought forth 10 plagues upon the Egyptians as Pharaoh continued to not let God’s people go.

Granted their leaving would greatly affect the economy of Egypt since the Israelites were a million-man labor force, but at the core of Pharaoh’s unwillingness was a hardened heart and, I’m certain, anger beyond measure. He would simply not bow to the God of Israel.

As this hardening of Egyptian hearts transpired over the weeks and months of these plagues, the Israelite hearts were simultaneously being softened as they prepared to follow Moses out of Egypt wherever their God might lead them. They had enough of Egypt’s increasing persecution and longed for Jehovah to lead them into a better life.

I’ve always been astounded how the same boiling water can harden an egg and soften a carrot. When you put that phenomena in a people perspective, there has to be something drastically different in some people’s makeup to be hardened or softened by the same circumstance. God’s omniscience allows Him to know how each of us will react to circumstances during our individual lives.

Centuries later, those same Jews hardened their hearts to the Son of God. From the beginning of time God knew many of His people would turn away from the Truth and shamefully want Jesus to be crucified. After His resurrection many of those Jews did follow Christ and that was how Christianity started.

In those early days Christendom was simply known as The Way. The Book of Acts beautifully describes the early church and the acts of the apostles during the years following Jesus’ death, burial, resurrection and ascension into Heaven.

Perhaps you’ve developed a hardened heart along your life journey. Many fall away from the path that God wants for all His people. Personally, I know that I fell away for almost two decades which deferred my experiencing a personal relationship with my Savior and Lord.

You see, I let the church I was attending as a young adult and the people in that church affect my shallow roots back then. Thanks to a newfound friend met on a ski club trip, I started regularly attending a small intimate church family where I finally experienced the love of Christ consistently.

My roots were strengthened this time and I grew in my knowledge and understanding of God’s Word with the help of some special men who came alongside me early in my journey.

When tragedies come into our lives, we can either draw near to God or blame Him for what we’ve personally experienced. Blaming Him does no good at all. He desires all His creation to draw near to Him. He gives us free will to walk away and take an alternate path that, unfortunately, leads to destruction. I trust you will see that The Way is the only path that will lead to the joy and fulfillment God desires for you moving forward.

From Genesis through Revelation, we can see God’s incessant desire to draw His creation back to His bosom. Just like a mother hen, He wants us to be sheltered by Him and protected from the harm of the Evil One.

Come to Him soon before it’s too late!

