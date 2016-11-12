Jim Langley: Have You Considered the Cost?

Faith

A recent business article in the Los Angeles Times caused me to do a bit of research on the new CEO for a major airline.

This CEO had accepted the position last fall and, six weeks later, he was hospitalized after a serious heart attack. A few months later while on leave of absence he went through a heart transplant. Only a short time after his transplant surgery, this CEO decided to come back full time and commit to the long, arduous hours and extensive travel needed to hopefully turn the airline around.

On the surface, the bottom line seems to have been a very large compensation package at stake after completing six straight months without any more leaves of absence. I wonder if this executive truly considered the cost?

And what about you, have you considered the cost?

We don’t necessarily have to go through an organ transplant to see the impact that our work priorities might have on our life and the lives of those who are closest to us.

I imagine this CEO did not return so quickly strictly for the money. He was obviously driven by the challenge of turning this organization around and willing to take the calculated risk of potential heart failure.

As one article pointed out, the airline’s demand that its top executive return to work just two months after the transplant could be considered a “heartless act” on their part. Perhaps you can relate to this executive’s dilemma. I know that I certainly can. Work can be demanding and it can truly take a toll on a life.

Let’s take a hard look at what God’s word says about the cost associated with our life decisions. Jesus tells us in Luke 14:28-33, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Will he not first sit down and estimate the cost to see if he has enough money to finish it? For if he lays the foundation and is not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule him saying, ‘This man began to build and was not able to finish.’

“Or suppose a king is about to go to war against another king. Will he not first sit down and consider whether he is able with ten thousand men to oppose the one who is coming against him with twenty thousand? If he is not able, he will send a delegation while the other is still a long way off and will ask for terms of peace. In the same way, any of you who does not give up everything he has cannot be my disciple.”

Many, many years ago I considered the cost and decided to let the Lord have control of my life. I was no longer a slave to my business and had come to understand that my relationship with God was my top priority. Certainly work remains important to pay the bills and provide for my loved ones, but I’ve also learned to put my family and others before the office as well.

God’s providence continues to amaze me as He takes care of all our family’s needs as we simply trust in Him. I’m a satisfied customer and I recommend you consider the cost as you deal with life’s tough decisions. So the question I believe we all must ask is, “Where is my heart now?”

Passages to Ponder

» Matthew 16:26

» Luke 9:25

» 1 Corinthians 10:31

» Colossians 3:17, 23-24

» 1 Thessalonians 4:9-12

» 1 Thessalonians 5:6-10

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.