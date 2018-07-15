Sunday, July 15 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 
Jim Langley: Heaven Can Wait!

By Jim Langley | July 15, 2018 | 2:15 p.m.

As far as I’m concerned Heaven can wait! That’s what Paul proclaims and I fully agree with his proposition.

In Philippians 1:21-24, he surmises, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in this body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body.”

I imagine these words make little sense to a secular person and perhaps to some who claim to be Christians. Like Paul, many of those who follow Christ understand his dilemma. We long for the day we might enter Heaven and see Christ face-to-face, yet we know there’s much to be done here on earth to fulfill His Great Commission.

I know there are many who consider the Christian life to be boring and a bland existence. I’ve personally found this new life to be invigorating and a multidimensional reality. Each day is filled with new adventures, if I only keep my eyes wide open and continually seek God’s will.

As I look back on my life before Christ, I can distinctly remember the daily drudgery of simply existing without any real purpose.

Don’t get me wrong, there were many enjoyable experiences in my old life, but there was no true purpose disclosed. Yes, I had many pursuits in business, in sports, in entertainment and in a few other areas, but I found it all vain as best described by King Solomon in his personal account in the Book of Ecclesiastes.

There have been numerous books written on Heaven in recent years. Frankly, I try to not think much about the place and concentrate more on what all believers will experience in the afterlife.

Personally, I’m in no rush to get there. After all, I’ve been experiencing a piece of Heaven here on earth as I see the Holy Spirit work in my life and the lives of many around me.

Oh yes, there are troubles, but they fade in comparison to the joy of the Lord that I’ve experienced over the years. Life is good because He is there by my side through it all.

In John 9:4-5, as Christ prepared to heal a man who was blind since birth, our Lord instructs us “As long as it is day, we must do the work of Him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”

All who follow Christ are called to be the light of the world. What that means to me is to radiate Christ in every aspect of my life. Nothing can come ahead of my relationship with Him. In my business dealings, I must place the needs of my clients before my personal needs. In my family life, I must place my family before my selfish motives. In my church life, I must be available to those who are in need.

In everything, I must place God first and love Him with all my heart, with all my soul and with all my strength.

As I continue to age, I must admit that being with Christ sounds awfully sweet. And as we enter the virtual “fourth quarter” of life, we are all faced with numerous health issues and much more. Our youthfulness has abruptly passed us by, and the daily drudgery of life must go on.

Yet the opportunity to be used mightily by the Holy Spirit seems to increase almost exponentially as I glean more knowledge of His Word and also gain more compassion for His people. When you sense God using you daily in your life, all that really matters is pleasing Him more each day.

So, folks, if you can’t wait for Heaven, it just might be that you aren’t truly prepared for Heaven at all. Seek God and his righteousness and ask Him to open your eyes and heart to His Reality.

Let me share an Aramaic word Maranatha, which means “The Lord is Coming!” or better yet “Come soon, Lord Jesus!”

Are you prepared for His coming?

Passages to Ponder

» Deuteronomy 6:4-5

» Ecclesiastes 1:1-9

» Matthew 28:17-20

» John 3:5-8

» 1 John 3:1-3

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

