Jim Langley: How to Delink from the Technology Trap

I’m certain you’ve noticed just how complex life can get these days. You may well know people who scan through hundreds of emails every workday in order to locate the dozen or so that might be relevant to their business.

Most retired folks comment just how busy their lives have become since they hung up their work clothes. In fact, they often comment on just how much they used to accomplish when they were working full time!

It seems that the more technological advancements we make, the more that technology snares us into time traps.

In my insurance profession, I’ve observed that the past 30-plus years have brought great strides in the way we do business, and I’m certainly able to provide much more data in less time to my clients and prospects.

Interestingly, when my business was less complex with fewer choices, I was able to write more business with less effort. Can you relate to this phenomenon?

Many are caught up in getting the latest version of their smart phone of choice to handle all the apps that are designed to make life easier and more enjoyable. I must admit that my car’s navigation system often goes to waste since I seldom take the time to program my destination.

Frankly, like many guys, I don’t mind being disoriented for a few minutes and often find my destination using a printed version of Google Maps, and sometimes even revert to an old city map stuffed away in my glove compartment. By the way, I actually keep gloves in there as well!

We’ve advanced so much that couples now go to coffee shops and no longer read their favorite section of the newspaper in order to keep from carrying on a nice conversation. These days we just stare at our smart phones or tablets to keep from communicating with family members.

Can’t you just see a family of four or more sitting in a restaurant all caught up in their personal media devices and missing the wonderful opportunity to hear what’s been happening in each other’s lives?

As an avid golfer, I finally broke down and purchased a range finder a few years back. These days, many golfers consider such items as old technology and gather data from an app on their smart phone or from some type of watch/distance device on their wrist.

Frankly, I always enjoyed the challenge in guessing distances and not having too much data to get in the way of my swing thoughts. I have not seen these electronic devices have any great impact on my friends’ golf games, and I suspect the only way our games will improve is through practicing and playing more.

Perhaps you’ve recently purchased an electronic device to improve your exercise regimen, but you are still required to make the effort to perform your exercises of choice. These devices can’t do the hard work for you. But let’s talk about a simpler life that has much more meaning and purpose.

I place my trust in a complex God, yet His way is simple to follow. I don’t need any electronic gadgets to show me His will for my life. He helps me to keep an even keel in this complex world in which we all must live.

His commandments have even been simplified from 10 laws down to two for our benefit. We are to simply “love God with all our hearts, minds, souls and strength, and to love others as we love ourselves.” No gimmicks — just the straight truth.

Even in this complex world life can be so simple, if we trust in our Father in Heaven. Will you join me in the simple life?

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.