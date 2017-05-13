Jim Langley: How to Escape That Sinking Feeling

Faith

Have you ever had a sinking feeling? Are you prepared to sink into oblivion?

Imagine being a passenger on the RMS Titanic that fateful day in 1912, when the ocean liner sank in the North Atlantic, taking more than 1,500 people with her. The Titanic was touted as being unsinkable, but it was no match for the iceberg it hit that ominous April 15.

The crew was ill-prepared for such a catastrophe. Apparently there were not enough lifeboats for the 2,200 passengers and crew on board since many were held in the steerage beneath the ship’s deck. These folks were mainly poor, lower-class immigrants who could not afford the accommodations above deck. Few of those immigrants survived and those who were able to get out of the steerage were probably denied access to the lifeboats, which were primarily there for the upper-class passengers.

Most of those who survived were women and children along with crew members who manned the lifeboats. Just imagine how it must have felt to see those lifeboats depart as you prepared to go down with the ship.

Now let’s bring this down to a personal level.

You see, we all will one day face the end of life as we know it. Death is inevitable. Yes, we may be able to prolong life for a while, but sooner or later we must face death head on. No matter how wealthy or poor we may be, we will all stop breathing someday and we’d be wise to consider what lies ahead.

In Psalms 89:47-48, King David proclaims, “Remember how fleeting is my life. For what futility you have created all men! What man can live and not see death, or save himself from the power of the grave?”

Frankly, I believe it’s good to occasionally take a sobering look at life and assess why God has made us and what He wants of us for the short time we are here in these mortal bodies. Every breath is precious and so is every person. We are wonderfully made in His image (Genesis 1:26-27).

We are all part of His Master Plan. In William Shakespeare’s play, As You Like It, we are presented by the Bard of Avon with the idea that “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women simply players; They have their exits and entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts, his act being seven ages.”

I’m amused by this simple explanation of the world and its intricacies. I imagine Shakespeare carried the view of many in his day that God sits on His throne and blissfully watches everything play out before Him.

My view of God is quite different in that I know He is intimately involved in every aspect of my life and those around me. And, He is not a God who plays favorites.

Certainly we’ll always have classes in this world, but our God does not discriminate as the world sadly does. In His eyes, we all are special to Him in our own way.

In Luke 6:20-23, Jesus informs us that those who are poor, who hunger, who weep and those who are hated and excluded because of their love of Christ will be blessed. In verses 24-26 He forewarns those who are rich, who are well-fed, who laugh and those who are applauded for their position in this world have already received their reward. There will be a day of reckoning when all will bow down to Him and confess to God. (Romans 14:11)

We’re all on that sinking ship in need of safe passage to eternal security. God has plenty of space on His lifeboat for all those who wish to join Him in Heaven.

I come in contact with people every day who are unconvinced that they need Jesus to save them from the penalty of sin. All they must do is humbly accept the work of Christ on the cross and admit they need a Savior. He awaits their plea for salvation!

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 1:26-27

» Isaiah 45:22-24

» Luke 6:20-26

» Romans 14:11

» Hebrews 4:16

» James 4:6-10

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.