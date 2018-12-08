Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 8 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: It’s Absolutely True of False!

By Jim Langley | December 8, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

These days many people seem to be caught up in determining their own truths.

As a sixth-grader I distinctly remember taking a true-and-false test on China one day in class. I felt poorly prepared to take the test and, to my surprise, I actually aced it with a perfect score!

Frankly, I might well have scored much lower and would have accepted my grade, since I knew I had not properly studied for the exam. I actually guessed on at least a dozen or more of the 50 questions and got them all correct.

My point is this — there was only one right answer for each question. It was either true or false. My opinion did not matter at all, and I would not have been allowed an opportunity to argue my point on any question with the teacher. After all, she knew the subject and wrote the test questions.

So why is it these days this world now takes a stance and allows us to pick and choose what we consider to be true or false? In my humble opinion, it’s absolutely true or false. We’re not given a choice on what’s right or wrong. Yes, we can choose to do wrong, but that does not make it right.

Moral absolutes are not only given to us, but in our hearts we really can know what is right and what is wrong. We have a Teacher Who even came down to Earth to help us better understand the truth.

In fact, Christ Jesus, our Heavenly Father and the Holy Spirit are the Truth! We only need to look at what is written in God’s Word and placed in the heart of every man to know right from wrong.

Moral absolutes have been swept aside by our society. Just look around at people today and you can see by their lifestyle that they have bought into this deception of Satan. He’s been spreading lies since his encounter with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, and his divisive questioning goes on in the minds of men today more than ever.

It always seems to go something like this: Surely God wouldn’t take action against you for something as harmless as that! We may not hear an audible demonic voice, but we’re confronted with conflicting thoughts and frequently someone will come alongside us to confirm that what we’re doing isn’t really that bad at all. Sound familiar in your life or the life of someone around you?

In Matthew 4:1-11, you can read the full account of the temptation of Jesus in the desert. This bold scheme by Satan using bits of scripture attempting to persuade Jesus to follow him has always amazed me. Just because Jesus became a man for a short while for the sake of mankind, I just can’t believe Satan’s boldness to think he could possibly outsmart the Son of God.

In verse 3, after Jesus had been fasting for 40 days and 40 nights, he asks Him “If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread,” then Jesus replied in verse 4, “It is written: ‘Man does not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.’”

Did you hear that — we are to listen to the Word of God and let it help us discern right from wrong. It’s absolutely true or false.

In verse 6, Satan continues “If you are the Son of God ... Throw yourself down. For it is written ...” from the highest point of the temple to which he had taken Him. Jesus once again responded “it is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’”

Then as a third test, Satan took Him to a very high mountain and declared to Jesus “All this I will give to you ... If you will bow down and worship me.” Then Jesus responded one last time “Away from me, Satan. For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God and serve him only.’”

When I read these words, I know that I’m following the one True God, Who has demonstrated the way we are to live this life that He made perfect on the cross at Calvary.

I imagine some of you reading this may consider my thinking to be narrow-minded, but I know that God has our best interests in mind. I’ve spent much of my life trying to follow my own path and I can attest that the path He’s put me on over the past 35 years has been one that has proved to be the one I will continue to follow this day forward.

Don’t follow the lies of this world. Simply come to realize ... It’s absolutely true or false!

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 3:1-5

» Psalm 34:14-16

» Proverbs 30:5-9

» Matthew 4:1-11

» John 8:42-44

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 