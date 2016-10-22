Jim Langley: Are You Afraid of Missing Out?

Faith

​​Have you ever caught yourself constantly checking some electronic device for new messages? Well, there’s a term for such behavior. It’s called FOMO, which is a quaint acronym for the “Fear Of Missing Out.”

Actually, this is not a new phenomena, since I believe we’ve always had this inherent fear of missing out even in a slower paced world. This electronic age has made information so accessible that our interest is piqued to a whole new level.

Let’s consider some of the consequences of FOMO.

Certainly having so much information at our fingertips can be useful, but I strongly doubt that most of the information we garner has much value at all. As an insurance professional, I need to be available to my clients and they appreciate my willingness to get back to them fairly quickly.

This electronic age allows us to respond almost immediately, but it also can give us data overload. Personally and professionally I need to turn off all my devices every evening.

Our bodies are not designed to operate 24/7 in connecting to the world! In a hyperactive world that’s always on the go, it’s quite tempting to imagine the real opportunity is the next action item in our favorite electronic account.

Social media play a big role in the lives of the younger generations, and I imagine a major cellular outage would cause many older adults to feel they’ve lost control.

Our connection to the world would be disrupted and we’d just have to rely on some antiquated means to communicate.

With a continuing increase in deaths caused by texting/connecting while we attempt to drive around town, I now find myself warily watching those drivers around me who are not focusing on the task at hand. Crossing an intersection these days has become extremely dangerous.

Suicides are increasing and social media appear to be among the culprits. You can be having a great morning and by midday you can be on a downer, if you buy into all the hype that your "friends" on the Internet are sharing about how great things are in their lives.

Very few people post those things that aren’t going well. Cyber-bullying is another real concern that faces many in their formidable teen years.

I have one real FOMO concern. I know many of you are concerned with me. You see, as a follower of Christ I’ve learned to “love people with all their flaws,” and I’m afraid that many of them will “miss out” on the opportunity to one day experience Heaven.

Some of you are convinced that there is no God. Some are convinced there is no Heaven. Some just don’t want to deal with the subject of the eternal life that God offers to each of us. They’d prefer to just “eat, drink and be merry” and take their chances at the end of journey.

For those of you out there who remain “unconvinced,” I want to share John 3:16 with you: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

In verse 17, Jesus continues, “For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world should be saved through Him.”

Please read the Passages to Ponder that follow as well.

Passages to Ponder

» Ephesians 2:8-9

» Romans 3:23

» Romans 6:23

» John 1:1,14

» Acts 16:31

» James 2:19

» Romans 10:9-13

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.