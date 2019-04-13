Jim Langley: Learning to Appreciate the Sound of Silence

Faith

“The Sound of Silence” was a popular folk song written by Paul Simon in 1964. Initially, the song (first performed by Simon and Art Garfunkel) was considered a commercial failure.

Then, in the spring of 1965, the song started to attract airplay up and down the East Coast.

The song first caught my attention after my return from Vietnam when it appeared in the award-winning 1967 movie, The Graduate. The words of the song resonated with the world back then, and the music careers of Simon and Garfunkel exploded.

Contrary to the lucid lyrics of the song, I’d like to consider the sound of silence from a more personal perspective.

There’s little silence in the world these days. A constant chatter fills our ears and our minds as we’re bombarded with all that goes on around us.

Many attempt to drown out the deafening sounds with headphones as they choose to listen to their chatter of choice. Those who do so are often distanced from their neighbor and become oblivious to the moans and groans of those around them.

Tuning out the noise does little good, but there are certainly times when we’d all be wise to seek the sound of silence. The distractions of this world can be overwhelming. My favorite resource, God’s Word, unfortunately remains fairly silent on what I consider a critical subject of discussion.

In Psalm 37:7-8, King David instructs “Be still in the Lord and wait patiently on Him; do not fret when men succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes. Refrain from anger and turn from wrath; do not fret — it leads only to evil.”

One of the best known verses in scripture is Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

Although most Christians will only recite the first eight words and give little thought to why we should be silent.

When we’re silent, we can better know what our Lord has prepared for us each day of our lives. Frankly, I cherish my quiet time each morning and other opportunities during the day to reflect on His goodness. I’m strengthened in those times and find clarity in whatever lies ahead.

I also love to get away from the constant noise in my recreation as well. Golf has been my passion for more than 50 years. These days I’m less concerned about my score and more focused on the experience in getting away from the daily drudgery of life.

Frequent visits to the YMCA to exercise has become a mainstay as well. Even though my workouts are fairly short, each one benefits my physical, mental and spiritual well-being. It’s all part of having a proper balance in life.

There’s a true peace that comes from knowing you are in tune with God’s will for your life. There’s also a time to just be silent and listen to those of like faith who are willing to honestly assess what they see in your life. I look forward to times when I can just listen to those I call my closest friends in Christ.

Silence can lead to perfect peace when we focus on what is good and pure and pleasing to God. It’s available to all who come to Christ, but there will be a day when perfect peace will no longer be available. I suggest you read 1 Corinthians 15:1-58. Be silent and listen to what Paul has to say about the resurrection of Christ.

Listen to the sound of silence and draw near to the Lord!

