Jim Langley: Let’s Assess our Personal Attitude!

Faith

Attitude may be one of the most critical traits found in our culture. As a young human resources professional, I developed a real attitude to that word.

One of my early tasks in the profession was to design performance evaluations for diverse employee groups. I called upon supervisors for input into what they considered to be the performance factors that needed to be assessed.

Inevitably, every group felt there was a need to evaluate their employees’ attitude about their work. I always had a problem with this since I could not see how they might possibly measure attitude since it was not quantifiable.

Yet, I always gave in to the notion that it had value, since I needed the supervisors to buy into the system. What concerned me the most about this one particular evaluation criterion was my perceived attitude of the supervisors!

What it boils down to is simply this: We all have attitudes about all kinds of things. It’s human nature to form opinions that sway the way we think and the way we act.

You may be developing an attitude about where this discussion is going, or that it may go somewhere you don’t want it to go. Well, that’s fine since you have a right to your attitude and I have a right to mine.

Unfortunately, our attitudes can keep us from the truth and compassion for others. Our attitude can keep us from making valuable paradigm shifts in how we look at life in general and the lives of those we meet on a daily basis.

It can have a great impact on our business, our marriage and our varied personal relationships. Right and wrong attitudes not only exist, but they greatly impact this world!

As a staunch advocate of “free will” (my attitude is showing again!), I believe that we all need to take a hard look at the way we value others and try to understand that our Father in Heaven has made each of us into unique beings for His purpose. That diversity can be beautiful when seen through God’s eyes, but from our perspective it appears to be dysfunctional and downright irritating.

I propose that the answer lies in striving to develop a “heart attitude” that is pleasing to God. King David was described as a man after God’s own heart.

Don’t allow your mind and your past experiences to get in the way of seeing the beauty in God’s perfect plan for each of His individual creations. Don’t fall into the trap of judging others because they don’t fit your perceptions of how you feel they should act.

Yes, there are absolute truths, but we are not to be the judge or the jury. That’s God's task, and He simply wants us to love Him with all our heart, mind, soul and strength and to love others as we love ourselves.

Now that’s having the right attitude!

Passages to Ponder

» 1 Chronicles 28:9

» Mark 12:29-31

» Hebrews 10:19-22

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.