Jim Langley: Let’s Get Along in Life

Faith

Country superstar Kenny Chesney sings a catchy tune that’s been a hit recently, and I’m certain the lyrics have led to the song’s success. The name of the song is “Get Along&rdquo and it simply suggests that we all need to get along.

Well Kenny, I admit that’s a nice thought, but personally I don’t believe this present world will ever get along. There will be a time when we’ll all get along, but not in this world as we know it.

The song was co-written more than two years ago by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne. Wanting Chesney to perform this song, they were willing to wait for his next album Songs for the Saints to be released. They apparently reasoned that the song was meant to be sung by him even if they needed to wait a while.

The lyrics convey two distinct messages — getting along in life and getting along with each other. I’d like to focus on the first message since there’s much we can all do to get along in our individual lives.

That subject actually reminded me of a traditional Western ballad that was first sung on trail rides by real cowboys well over 100 years ago! “Git Along Little Dogies,” also known as “Whoop-ee Ti Yi Yo,” was first mentioned in an Old West journal in 1893.

The song starts out “As I was out walkin’ one morning for pleasure/I spied a cow-puncher a ridin’ along/His hat was throwed back and his spurs were a jinglin’/And as he rode by he was singin’ this song.”

The chorus continues “Whoop-ee ti-yi-yo git along little dogies/it’s your misfortune and none of my own/Whoop-ee ti-yi-yo git along little dogies/You know that Wyomin’ will be your new home.”

Just imagine a bunch of scrawny calves being herded by cattlemen for a long and arduous journey from Texas to Wyoming as they graze the cattle along the trails leading to their new home.

As you can see, this get-along theme is not a new one. Hopefully, you can envision the similarities in humankind and our process of getting along in life?

Christians are often referred to as sheep in scripture. Well, I don’t see that much difference in cattle. Sheep may well be one of the dumbest beasts on the planet, but I don’t believe cattle are much better off since they often stray from the herd, are easily spooked and stampedes were commonplace in the Old West.

God is our Good Shepherd but I’d also like to consider Him our Head Cattle Boss! He takes us on our life journey and we will one day reach our new home in Paradise. Life is an arduous journey and we can be easily spooked and get off the trail that He wants us to follow.

Over numerous trips back to San Antonio to visit my parents, I’d often attend a Cowboy Church where the pastor would always dress in western attire. Sheep aren’t big in Texas but cattle surely are. I never heard that preacher talk about Jesus as the Head Cattle Boss, but I’m sure some of the ranchers in that congregation could relate to Him in that way.

The Holy Spirit guides me through life, and I’m so thankful that He watches where I go and keeps me on the trail that will lead me to my Heavenly Home one of these days!

The closing lines of Kenny Chesney’s song goes, “We’ve got a long long way to go/Scared to live, scared to die/We ain’t perfect but we try/Get along while we can/Always give love the upper hand/Paint a wall, learn to dance/Call your mom, buy a boat/Drink a beer, sing a song/Make a friend, can’t we all get along.”

I’m not suggesting you need to follow these words literally, but the song does talk about our life journey, and I assess my life is good as long as I have the Top Hand watching over me and my family.

Let me end with an appropriate scripture from Jeremiah 31:18-19. The prophet is not only speaking to Israel but all mankind when he conveys, “I have surely heard Ephraim’s moaning: You disciplined me like an unruly calf, and I have been disciplined. Restore me, and I will return, because you are the Lord my God. After I strayed, I repented; after I came to understand, I beat my breast. I was ashamed and humiliated because I bore the disgrace of my youth.

Consider this in your life journey my friends.

Passages to Ponder

