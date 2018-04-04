Jim Langley: Letting Go and Trusting in Christ

Faith

(Spirit Science video)

Some years back, before I went to wearing broad-brimmed hats, my favorite golf cap was one with several fish embroidered above the bill. On that cap was one fish defiantly swimming in the opposite direction of the rest.

I’ve come to relate to this scene in my own life. You see, I consider myself one who loves the challenge of swimming upstream — going against the flow. And as Christians, I believe we’re all called to do just that.

Yet, going against the current, the norm, is nonconforming and may have repercussions in your business, personal and family life.

My daughter shared a cute Patch Parables video (posted nearby) with me some time back that reminded me of that golf cap and why I am the way I am. I used to go with the flow in my teens, through my twenties and even through my thirties.

By age 40, I found myself challenging norms and questioning paths taken. I was simply existing, not truly loving life, and sensed there had to be more to it all than just going through life one day at a time. I had been through two divorces, had completed my graduate degree and was on a successful corporate career path, but something was missing.

I had been afraid to let go of the life I had been living up to that point. Life was comfortable, but it was not fulfilling. I gave up a lucrative corporate position and launched out in my own business.

A few months later, I was challenged to try church! After returning from Vietnam, I had stayed away from church life for more than 15 years. As a teenager and young adult, I enjoyed the liturgy of the church, singing hymns, and ended up becoming quite religious. In time, that all wore off and I considered such things to be a waste.

Life was really all about surviving, but I was certainly not thriving. Upon accepting Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord in a small Baptist church in 1984, my desires and motives quickly changed.

You see, I simply “let go” of those things that were holding me back and weighing me down. Life became more meaningful, and I found true purpose in living for God.

My eyes were open to the world as never before. First, I fell in love with Jesus, and then God introduced me to my loving wife in that small church. Life has been special ever since I let go of those things that were holding me back.

Perhaps you can relate to this, and then again this whole story may be difficult for you to grasp. Unless you’ve experienced the life-changing work of God, you may well question just how this can be. You may be saying under your breath, “How can any relationship make that kind of dramatic change in a life?”

Well, I witnessed the change, and all I can say is it happened to me and I know it can happen to anyone who’s drawn to God.

Our part is to simply accept His invitation to let Him have control (to take the wheel) of our life. He can certainly navigate through the hazards we will inevitably face better than we can. Place your trust in Jesus and join me on the road to Reality!

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 55:22

» Matthew 11:28-30

» John 14:5-7

» Romans 6:4

» Galatians 2:20

» 1 Timothy 6:13

» 1 John 5:20​

» Jude 20-21

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.