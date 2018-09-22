Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Living Intentionally in the Marketplace

By Jim Langley | September 22, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

In 2014, I was privileged to attend the CBMC President’s Council meeting in Phoenix. I left that 3½-day conference refreshed and encouraged by what I heard and experienced.

It’s good to frequently meet with like-minded men and women who have a similar vision and appreciation for the work that Christ has prepared for all His followers.

The keynote speaker at the event was Dr. Tim Elmore, a best-selling author, international speaker, and president and founder of Growing Leaders, an Atlanta nonprofit organization that helps emerging leaders under the philosophy that each child is born with leadership qualities.

That Saturday morning, Elmore shared nine principles he considers critical in the mentoring process, that all Christians must follow as we disciple younger men and women in the faith. He used an acronym to explain this critical process — I-N-F-L-U-E-N-C-E.

Let me take this one step at a time and share the wisdom he presented at the conference.

We must first make an Intentional investment in the lives those God places under our tutelage. We need to continually make deposits into their lives as Paul did with his protégé, Timothy. CBMC team members are blessed to have Operation Timothy as an educational tool designed to provide spiritual growth to those who invest in the process.

Tim then presented the importance for us to be Natural and authentic in our approach as we meet with those God places in our path. We certainly don’t need to attempt to impress them with our biblical knowledge and worldly accomplishments. What they need to sense is our simple willingness to help them in their life journey.

Our Faith needs to be evident and real! We must not only demonstrate our faith in Christ, but we must also show our faith in those we are mentoring. We need to “expect the best” from each student and trust that God will surely bring out the best in them as we invest in the lives of those who are truly serious about growing in Christ.

We must develop our Listening skills so that we might earn the right to speak to our students. That’s really what these younger men and women are — they’re students God has placed in our lives so we might assist them in their life journey here in this world, which is filled with “many dangers, toils and snares” designed to make our walk ineffective for Christ.

Each student we mentor will be quite unique, and we must come to mutually Understand them and where they have been on their journey so far. No cookie-cutter approach will work, since God has made us all distinctly different with diverse experiences. We must dig deeply into their past and genuinely care about their journey.

In the process they will need much Encouragement since the Enemy will certainly throw all he can at them to impede their meeting their full potential for Christ. They also will need the encouragement of others in the Body of Christ as they go through the trials of life.

We must also Navigate them trough the twists and turns of their journey as they grow in their relationship with Christ. They need to know True North, and we need to be their compass to guide them on the right path and keep them from easily being side-tracked by the ways of this world.

We must remain faithful and constantly have a deep Concern for their well-being. They must see and experience our continued care for their growth in Christ. We need to be available to meet with them as they will surely struggle with all kinds of issues in their journey.

They need to see our Enthusiasm in all we say and do. If we can’t be excited about our relationship with Christ, then I suspect we are not adequately equipped to handle the mentoring of a new disciple who truly wants to know Christ intimately. The process of discipleship needs to be taken seriously, if we want to present Him to a lost and dying world.

Our CBMC of USA president challenged us to live an intentional life for Christ. Please consider joining me in the wonderful task presented by Jesus in Matthew 28 as He tells us to “go and make disciples” for His glory!

Passages to Ponder

» Matthew 28:18-19

» Ephesians 4:14-16

» Colossians 1:9-12

» 2 Thessalonians 1:3-4

» 2 Peter 3:17-18

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 