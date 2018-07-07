Jim Langley: Our ‘Father Knows Best’

Faith

One of my favorite TV shows growing up as a young boy in Texas premiered in 1954. Father Knows Best starred Robert Young and Jane Wyatt as Jim and Betty Anderson. They had three children, Betty “Princess” Anderson, James “Bud” Anderson Jr. and Kathy “Kitten” Anderson.

Young’s character, a General Insurance agent, was built around the actual life of long-time New York Life agent Frank Nathan.

Early in my insurance career, I had the wonderful pleasure to sit down one-on-one with this legendary agent, while working near him in the Los Angeles general office. Nathan is still considered one of the most respected agents in the profession.

Many of his clients were giants in the movie and television industry. Young was one of those who respected Nathan so much that he built his characters in the series around him and his family. The TV series dealt with the obvious theme “Father Knows Best,” and Anderson always came through to help Princess, Bud and Kitten out of their childhood dilemmas.

In real life, if we honestly assess our pre-teen through early adult years, we will probably conclude that our parents did know best and often provided sage advice based on their personal experiences. That’s not to say we always followed their advice.

Have you noticed that often the youngest child is the most obedient to their parents’ instructions? After all, they observed the misery experienced and discipline doled out to their older siblings. I know my younger brother was wise in learning from my mishaps even into adulthood.

Now let’s pivot this discussion to our Father in Heaven.

Our Heavenly Father truly knows what’s best for each of His children. In Jeremiah 29:11, we’re told, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

That’s the kind of Father I want and yet I know not all of you reading this felt you could trust and follow your earthly father. Wholesome TV shows depicting families like the Andersons don’t seem to exist anymore. The fathers represented by media often portray a very negative image. That’s not the case of our Heavenly Father.

In Matthew 7:7, Jesus invites us to “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened for you.”

He continues in verses 9 through 11, “Which of you, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him?”

Yes, Jesus points out our evil ways, which we certainly display when contrasted to His Father. Some of you may well have experienced parents who weren’t there physically or emotionally and you may have trouble relating to a Father Who truly cares for you.

God’s Word tells us we need to place our trust in Him. In Psalm 20:7, King David boldly proclaims, “Some trust in chariots and some trust in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”

A man after God’s own heart, David knew where he needed to place his trust and we need to listen to these words of wisdom.

Jim Anderson always made time for his kids and his wife. Our Heavenly Father always has time for His kids and his church. Like Robert Young’s character, our Heavenly Father is always near to give us that helping hand as we go through the daily challenges of life. If you aren’t experiencing His presence, you need to draw near to Him and He will show Himself to you.

And by the way, if you have not already done so, please forgive your father and mother for falling short in the way you were raised. It’s quite possible they did the best they could and were just simply overwhelmed with the unexpected responsibility that comes with parenthood.

Do remember our “Father Knows Best,” and He’s always there to take you through all the circumstances of life here on earth!

Passages to Ponder

» Proverbs 3:5-6

» Romans 8:15-17

» Ephesians 6:1-3

» Hebrews 12:7-11

