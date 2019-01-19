Jim Langley: Passing On The Greatest Gift

Faith

Over the years I’ve observed that most people prefer to give rather than to receive. There’s great joy in seeing the expression on the face of the recipient of a present when there’s nothing expected in return other than the person’s acceptance of the gift.

Then again, not everyone willingly accepts the gifts bestowed to them. Perhaps they fear the one presenting the gift will expect something in return.

Even so, a gift is a gift and most of us are taught from an early age to gladly accept what we are given.

In some countries, it’s customary to return the gesture by giving a token gift in return for such generosity. Young people are by far better at simply accepting and expecting gifts on birthdays and holidays than those of us who have been around the block a few times.

Now, I’d like to make a transition to the greatest gift ever given — God’s gift of His Son for the redemption of mankind!

It’s quite possible you have never considered Christ willingly going to the cross as a personal gift. Paul tells us in Romans 5:7-8: “Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while we were still sinners Christ died for us.”

Did you hear that? God demonstrated His unconditional love for all mankind by sacrificing His Son, Christ Jesus, on the cross! I cannot think of a more precious gift, yet many sadly ignore what He allowed to happen for our sake or just plain deny it all.

As we discussed earlier, young children are naturally quick to accept gifts without considering the consequences of receiving the gift. They simply see it for what it is — a gift freely given.

That’s exactly why I’ve been a long-time supporter of Child Evangelism Fellowship. CEF has made a profound impact on young children in our grade schools here and throughout the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a landmark 2001 decision in CEF’s favor, upholding its constitutional right to conduct Good News Clubs on school premises after class.

The decision stated that Bible clubs must be given the same access to school facilities available to any other nonschool-related outside organization. Trained teachers meet in schools and other venues to simply present the love of Christ through Bible stories, songs, games and other activities to those students who voluntarily attend with the permission of their parents.

Yes, there really was a time when parents took on the task of training their children in the Way of the Lord. Many children these days would have no knowledge of Christ at all if it were not for programs offered by groups like Good News Clubs. Our local churches and numerous benefactors offer much needed support to such vital ministries.

Many children these days have seldom if ever attended a Sunday school class, since most of their families don’t attend a Bible preaching church on a regular basis. Oftentimes, other programs and activities take precedent in the lives of their kids and they simply don’t allocate any time for biblical training.

I had little exposure to church and Bible study as a young boy until my dad retired from the military. By the time I started attending Sunday school in my late teens, I had already allowed other traditions to affect my belief system. Even though my parents were both raised in Christian families, they did not pass on those traditions to their children.

Fortunately, I was challenged in my faith at 40 and came to realize that I needed to accept what Christ did for me on the cross. I have never regretted that decision and highly recommend others to do the same as God allows me to encourage them in their life journey.

As we get older we’re not as quick to accept this supernatural gift since we know there is a price we have to pay — our obedience to the God of the Universe. That is nothing compared to the price He paid on the cross! Then again, the gift we receive will fill us with a new heart and a wonderfully fulfilling relationship with our Heavenly Father.

If you’re unconvinced, won’t you join me in receiving God’s gift of love! Once you’ve accepted the gift of eternal life, I’m convinced you’ll want to share it with others.

Passages to Ponder

» Proverbs 22:6

» Ezekiel 36:26-27

» 1 Timothy 1:12-16

» 1 Peter 2:21-25

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.