Jim Langley: Proud Moments of Our Lives

By Jim Langley | July 30, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

Pride is not an easy topic to take on, but it’s certainly one worthy of discussion. We’ve all had proud moments in our lives. We may be proud of our kids’ accomplishments. It’s even OK to be proud of our own accomplishments.

Where I believe we can easily go wrong is allowing our pride to go from our heart to our head. Once it gets into our heads, we may be setting ourselves up for a great fall!

You probably know people, perhaps co-workers, who you feel have become “a legend in their own mind.” I don’t believe God has any real problem with pride as long as we don’t put ourselves in the throne that needs to be reserved for Him alone.

So tell me, have you ever found yourself being proud of your personal accomplishments? It’s quite natural to take pride in all kinds of things. Pride is fleeting and temporary, and it leaves us vulnerable to be sifted by the Deceiver.

Speaking of Lucifer, that most beautiful of angelic beings might be a good starting point to carry this discussion forward. Pride led to Satan’s fall from Heaven, along with a third of the angels who followed him according to scripture. He wanted to be like God and sit on that throne.

Pride can certainly have the same effect on our lives as well. That’s not to say that every prideful thought will lead to a great fall.

Personally, I’ve experienced prideful periods in my life since becoming a follower of Christ that were appropriately followed by a period of being humbled by my Lord. I’m thankful He cared enough to discipline me in my egocentricity.

Since the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, Satan has been in our midst tempting us to take control of the wheel of self-sufficiency. We’d be wise to let Christ have control of our lives.

You may not see anything wrong with self-confidence, but I now know my confidence must come from Christ. Independence seems fine, but interdependence is what God wants from those who follow His Son. As Paul so aptly stated, “I can do everything through Him that strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

What I find interesting is our Heavenly Father being proud of His creation. As a young man, I longed for my earthly father’s approval of my accomplishments on the baseball field. My dad wasn’t very good at handing out compliments. He would constantly focus on a poor at-bat or fielding effort. He set the bar awfully high.

Later in life, I found out just how proud my dad actually was through numerous conversations with friends who knew him in those days.

The good news is our Heavenly Father looks at us through much different eyes and He is proud of us just for realizing that we need Him to come into our lives and take control of what lies ahead. His Holy Spirit not only gives us comfort. He also gives us courage and encourages us to stand fast in what we know pleases Him.

My pride is found in Christ and I trust you will call upon Him from this point forward in all aspects of your business life, your family life and your personal endeavors. Let Christ be your strength this day forward!

Passages to Ponder

» Proverbs 3:25-26

» Proverbs 16:18-20

» Isaiah 13:11

» James 4:6-10

» Revelation 12:3-5

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

