Jim Langley: Reaching New Heights

By Jim Langley | July 15, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

Many years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting two Olympians at the Pasadena Games. The high school participants in that track and field meet were treated to an exclusive exhibition by two members of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team that year.

Dr. E. Wayne Collins, who ran this Jaycees event under my direction as a Pasadena Jaycees board member, arranged for his close friends, Mac Wilkins and Dwight Stones, to personally interact with all those young men and women as well.

A few months later at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Wilkins won the gold medal in the discus throw and Stones won bronze in the high jump. Both were world record holders in their events.

Just imagine a 6-foot-2 human being jumping 7 feet-7½ inches vertically! In 1993, Cuban-born Javier Sotomayor set the current world record of 8 feet-¼ inches. That’s a record that may well not be broken for a long, long time.

In our individual lives, we too can strive to reach new heights.

Naturally, in business we often set lofty goals. Frankly, I’ve always relished that challenge. We don’t need to set world records, but it’s extremely satisfying to exceed our goals. The higher we go, the higher we want to go! It’s hard to satisfy our desires in business and in life.

Stones set the world record in the high jump in 1973 in Munich and then followed it up with world records two months apart in 1976 after the Montreal Olympics. Each time he bested his record by a half-inch.

Wilkins set the world record in the discus in the spring of 1976 and then set records on three consecutive throws in a meet only a week later. Can you imagine setting a world record in your discipline and immediately setting new goals and meeting those goals on the next two attempts?

One of the “Up and Comers” in the first century was a young Pharisee named Saul of Tarsus. He was probably on track to become chief priest in due time.

In Philippians 3:5-6, the Apostle Paul tells us that he was a Hebrew of Hebrews, a righteous zealot who persecuted the church. In verse 7 he continues, “But whatever was to my profit I now consider loss for the sake of Christ.”

You see, Paul came to the right conclusion — all that truly mattered was his relationship with Christ. All else he considered “rubbish” and of no heavenly value. The only heights he wanted to reach were found on a new heavenly plain. The things of this world no longer mattered to Paul once he met Christ on that road to Damascus.

As a follower of Christ, my emphasis these days is simply to become more intimate with my Savior and Lord. In Hebrews 3, the author encourages all believers to persevere and not give up what we know to be true. He continues in Hebrews 12:1, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.”

This track and field analogy has always encouraged me in my walk with Christ.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with setting goals and striving to better yourself, but we do need to make certain we don’t harm others in the process. After all, I imagine many of them are striving to reach their goals as well. We simply need to remain balanced and not lose sight of God’s purpose for our lives.

Paul continues in Philippians 3:12-14, “Not that I have already obtained all this, or have been already made perfect, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

Please continue striving to reach those business and personal goals in your lives, but do not lose sight of what’s most significant. Keep your eyes focused on Christ and the bar He has set for each of us. With His help, we can all reach new heights for His glory!

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

