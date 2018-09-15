Jim Langley: Realizing What the Love of a Father Means

Faith

One of my favorite professors in graduate school was a clinical psychologist named Harvey Wickham, who brought a challenge to our class one evening. He divulged remorse from his past and wanted us to never have to experience a similar sadness in our future.

Professor Wickham truly regretted that he never had the opportunity to tell his father that he loved him before his untimely death.

That next trip back to Texas to visit my parents, I was determined to not miss the opportunity to let my father know that I loved him. That was easier planned than accomplished. After four days of a few missed good opportunities, I blurted out to my mom and my dad separately just how much I loved them as I was waiting to board the plane to California.

From then on, whenever my dad and I talked, we were able to express our love in words and, when we were face-to-face, with an embrace. This was not an easy task for my dad since no man had ever demonstrated this behavior to him during his formidable years.

His grandpa, who raised him along with his grandma from age 8 to 15, did not demonstrate any inkling of love. He was always very close to his grandma, but his grandpa, even though he was a godly man, was apparently unable to exude love to any of his children and grandchildren.

Many fathers these days remain quite distant from their children. That distance may be emotional as well as physical. My dad was physically distant in my early years, and once he retired from his long military career I then experienced his distance emotionally.

Amazingly, Harvey Wickham’s challenge to this one student at least opened the door to a deeper relationship with my biological father and I’ll be forever grateful. The love of a father is special for young men, and for young women as well.

Obviously, the maternal relationship is critical in early child’s early development. And there have been extensive studies that indicate the significance of a strong paternal relationship as well.

Many men who are incarcerated have no or only a marginal relationship with their father or any other male figure in their early years.

Obviously, two are better than one as they work together in demonstrating love and proper values to their children.

The good news is we all have a Father in Heaven and He wants us to develop a close walk with Him.

One of my life verses talks directly to this need for both parents working together with God alongside. In Ecclesiastes 4:12, King Solomon advises, “Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.”

I’ve always taken the three strands to mean husband, wife and Holy Spirit, and the principle has certainly worked well in our family.

One of my favorite biblical accounts can be found in the fifth chapter of Genesis. It deals with Enoch, the son of Jared. In verses 21 through 24 we’re told, “When Enoch had lived 65 years, he became the father of Methuselah. And after he became the father of Methuselah, Enoch walked with God 300 years and had other sons and daughters. Altogether Enoch lived 365 years. Enoch walked with God, then he was no more, because God took him away.”

I can personally relate to Enoch since my initial walk with God occurred just a few years before we adopted our little girl. As a parent in my mid-40s I quickly developed a new respect for parenthood and sensed the need for a closer relationship with my Heavenly Father.

My wife and I have done our best as an older couple to provide proper guidance and love to our daughter. We will always be there as near as she lets us get for the remainder of our years on this planet.

That’s the way our Heavenly Father operates as well. He never pushes Himself on anyone, but He’s always there as close as we allow Him to be. He doesn’t move, but we often distance ourselves from His presence.

I hope I can persuade you to draw near to God and let Him become Lord of your life this day forward.

