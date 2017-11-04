Jim Langley: Rebuilding the Wall in Jerusalem

Faith

One of my favorite accounts in the Bible can be found in the book of Nehemiah.

There are two main characters in this book, which deals with an extremely interesting period in the history of the Israelites. Near the end of the 70-year captivity in Babylon, we are introduced to the cupbearer of the King of Persia. Nehemiah had received word that the remnant in Jerusalem was in great trouble and the wall surrounding the city was broken down and all the gates had been burned.

After much prayer, Nehemiah went to the King of Persia and boldly asked permission to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the walls. The king surprisingly listened and provided him with letters allowing him to gather all the supplies needed to complete the rebuilding of the wall.

Upon arriving in Jerusalem and assessing the situation, Nehemiah quickly realized there would be great opposition and the task would be immense. His major support came from a scribe and priest named Ezra, who had been called by God to rebuild the temple. These two godly men with the prompting of the Lord led a successful rebuilding of the wall and the temple in Jerusalem.

We are also introduced to several enemies in this biblical account, and I’m reminded of a verse in 1 Peter 5:8, which tells us “Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that your brothers throughout the world are undergoing the same kind of sufferings.”

Sanballat the Horonite and Tobiah the Ammonite relentlessly did everything in their power to deceive and discourage Nehemiah in the rebuilding of the wall. As a Christian businessman, I’ve always admired the account of Nehemiah for his diligence and perseverance in sticking to the task at hand.

Amazingly, the wall around Jerusalem was completed in only 52 days. Even Israel’s enemies realized that this great accomplishment could only have been completed so quickly with the help of God.

All the surrounding nations feared the Israelites from that day forward. A time of celebration and praise followed, and Nehemiah and Ezra re-established the reading of the Law and the observance of all the feasts that had not been celebrated since the captivity.

Please consider reading the three final historical books of Ezra, Nehemiah and Esther to fully grasp what transpired during this special time in Jewish history. I truly believe studying these three fairly short books can greatly benefit us in our Christian walk.

Whether you are in your own business or just dealing with the everyday challenges of life, we must remain strong in our faith and trust our Lord as we persevere. We’d be wise to not take on such tasks simply on your own. Having other Christians by your side can be crucial.

Obviously, Nehemiah and Ezra were obedient to the Lord and remained in His will. God has a purpose for each of us and we need to find His will for our lives.

In Matthew 7:7-8, Jesus instructs us to “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.”

If you are not asking, seeking and knocking, I strongly suggest you consider doing so. Without the Lord in the midst of whatever you do, you may not be on the path God wants you to take in life. For a time you may feel all is going well, but eventually you will discover the words of Solomon found in Ecclesiastes are true. “Vanity of vanities! All is vanity.”

Passages to Ponder

» Ezra 6:13-15

» Jeremiah 29:11

» Proverbs 3:5-6

» Ecclesiastes 2:10-11

» Luke 11:9-10

» Philippians 2:13

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.