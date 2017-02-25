Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Seeking Synergy in Life

By Jim Langley | February 25, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

I first came across the term “synergy” during a graduate course at Claremont Graduate University in 1975. These days the concept has become pretty much mainstream in business circles.

It also has applications in many other disciplines, but I prefer to stick with the impact of the concept in human behavior. A synergy occurs when the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

For example, when two or more people or organizations combine their efforts, they may well accomplish more together than separately. It is also possible to experience “negative synergy” in which two or more people or organizations working together may actually accomplish less than what might occur by working separately.

I’ve seen both scenarios during my 50-plus years of working life. As a Christian businessman, I can best speak to this subject from my personal experience and observing the experience of others who walk with Christ day by day.

You see when you truly follow Christ you are no longer alone. You have the Holy Spirit living in you.

As Christians we can easily lose sight of this biblical principle, and it’s good to refresh our minds with the truth that can so easily be blurred by the deceptions of the Deceiver (Satan). We can get caught up in the ways of the world in our business dealings and general concerns for ourselves and our families.

In 2 Timothy 1:7, Paul instructs Timothy, “For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love and of self-discipline.” (New International Version) So, as spirit-filled believers we need to navigate through the trials of daily life knowing that we are not alone. We can have a beautiful “synergistic” relationship with our Father in Heaven and fellow believers.

For me at least, I find great solace knowing I’m not alone in whatever lies ahead.

Certainly one of the greatest synergies available can occur in the family. My wife, daughter and I are dealing with an interesting opportunity God has placed in our path recently and all I’ll say about this new circumstance is this: We are all in one accord and are confident that we are in God’s will as a family, and we’re simply looking forward to the wonderful blessing he’s bestowing on us in these coming months.

There’s no decision to make other than accepting His will for our lives. Life’s decisions in business and personal matters can be so simple, if we remain in touch with Him as we go through each day.

One of my life verses follows from Ecclesiastes 4:12 and reads, “Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” (NIV)

I can speak on negative synergy from some personal business challenges in the past. As a long-time insurance agent with a major insurance carrier, I have to follow the policies and procedures of the company. That has never been a problem since their focus has always been to put the client first.

What has been challenging at times is perceived pressure from local management to meet quotas in order to be considered an integral part of the “local team” and being recognized for a job well done. For many years my motto has been “Here to serve” and having an attitude that whatever business comes my way is in God’s hands.

As a young aspiring agent in Beverly Hills, I received ample recognition for being a leader in our general office in those early days of my career. Over the past 25 years, being a leader in the office has no place in my business model. I’m simply here to serve my Lord and my clients!

In ending this discussion, I’d simply like to share that the Christian walk is meant to make life easier as we go through the trials we all face. To me and my family, we cherish the fact that we know that He is with us and we can call upon Him and recognize His presence in all circumstances.

I highly recommend you consider doing likewise.

Passages to Ponder

» 2 Samuel 5:10

» Ecclesiastes 4:9-12

» Acts 1:8

» Ephesians 1:13-14

» 2 Timothy 1:6-7

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

