Jim Langley: Simply Being ‘Here to Serve’

Faith

For nearly 20 years, I’ve been signing off on emails and letters with the phrase Here to Serve. This all came about as I was preparing to take on the responsibility of presiding over a 70-plus member strong Kiwanis Club. I wanted to communicate to our membership in our monthly newsletters just what I believed we were all about as a service organization.

After much deliberation, I came up with the Here to Serve motto, which truly conveyed why we met as a body of community workers caring for the well-being of the young people in our community.

This slogan also fit my business model well, since I considered it to be a business built on service more than sales. Once the sale is made, there must be a long-term commitment to be available to serve client needs. In fact, my business website even starts off with the phrase Here to Serve!

Then I had a true epiphany. Much of my email correspondence had nothing to do with business or Kiwanis, yet I found myself using the same signoff for personal emails as well. This got me really considering what I was conveying in this unique way to end all my written communication. There was certainly more to this phrase than simply serving others.

That’s when I realized I was communicating my desire to serve God in all my business and personal dealings. The phrase has become a constant reminder to me what’s truly important in all I do and in who I am.

The concept of “servant leadership” has been with us in the marketplace for the past few decades. In 1977, Robert K. Greenleaf, a retired AT&T executive first presented this business paradigm in his book, Servant Leadership.

Actually, the concept goes much further back in time than this last century. Many have been reading about this concept since the first Bibles were printed well over 500 years ago. The Lord Christ Jesus gave His disciples and all who have since followed Him a wonderful example in the Upper Room during the Passover Feast.

In John 13, we see Jesus removing His outer garment and wrapping a towel around His waist. He then proceeds to wash the feet of all His disciples. The lesson the disciples learned is found in verses 15 through 17 as Christ explains, “I have set for you an example that you should do as I have done for you. I tell you the truth, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them.”

What I’ve come to realize during the past two decades since I’ve truly focused on serving God and others is remarkable. My Heavenly Father is pleased with my servant attitude and He has blessed me more than I ever imagined and certainly more than I deserve.

Let me throw a caveat to those out there who may read this and contemplate such action as some strategy to gain great wealth or be recognized for what they do and who they might become. Most of what I do for others goes unnoticed by all but a few. What’s important is my knowing that my actions please God and help others in their time of need.

Here are some words of wisdom I’ve gleaned along the way. Our focus is often on our ability. God’s focus is on our availability! Are you willing to make yourself available to whatever and whomever God puts in your path?

More than likely, some of the circumstances you’ll face won’t be those you have in mind. Yes, you can walk right by those opportunities to serve, but in doing so you’ll be missing a wonderful blessing. You see, in serving others we are serving our Heavenly Father.

Join me in realizing and cherishing the fact that we are providentially Here to Serve!

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.