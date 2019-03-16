Jim Langley: Simply Showing Sensitivity Can Create a Change of Heart

Faith

Sensitivity can be defined as the “tuning in” to the needs of those who come across our daily path in life. It’s especially critical in family relationships. These days it’s easy to become quite distant to those we’re closest and casually tune them out.

Simply showing sensitivity can make a world of difference in our chosen relationships every day of our lives. And it’s not just about the quality of our conversations.

Often we need to sacrifice a good amount of our time to be available to the lives of others. What I’m talking about is active listening and then responding in a way that the other party knows that we really do care and we are putting their concerns above our own.

That’s what Jesus did during his short ministry here on earth 2,000 years ago.

There have been volumes written on the “art” of listening. What Jesus did so well is add two letters as He demonstrated the “heart” of listening. As the God Man, He was also able to sense the needs of the masses and the individual as He performed miracles and taught those who truly listened what they must do to inherit the Kingdom of God.

We, too, have the ability to develop a listening heart, but it comes at a price. It’s not something you can turn on and off with a spigot. We must remain aware of the circumstances God puts around us and keep in tune with His desires for our life.

Relationships are what life is truly all about. As a young boy, my only relationships were with family members, and as an only child for 10 years I never experienced how relationships can be formed.

The concept of forming lasting relationships came later in life after I accepted Christ as my Savior and Lord. That took place after two earlier divorces and way too many missed friendship opportunities. When we’re self-absorbed, we put ourselves before others. It’s that simple.

Paul discusses the insensitivity of those who were not following The Way in the first century. In Ephesians 4:18-19, he declares, “They are darkened in their understanding and separated from the life of God because of their ignorance that is in them due to the hardening of their hearts. Having lost all sensitivity, they have given themselves over to sensuality so as to indulge in every kind of impurity, with a continual lust for more.”

Then he compares those who follow Christ in the following verses.

In Ephesians 4:22-24, he explains to those who chose to follow Christ, “You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”

I believe this is the only way to truly learn to be sensitive to the needs of others. I’m a satisfied customer of the new life described in these verses.

We don’t need to attend sensitivity training sessions to learn how to be sensitive to the needs of others. What we need is a change of heart and an understanding of how to love others even when they aren’t lovable.

This is how Jesus loved and how our Heavenly Father loves us. He is listening to your needs, but He needs you to accept His Son and follow the only way to peace and true happiness.

Sensitivity comes from “tuning in” to God first and He will change your heart in the process. I trust you’ll pray to receive this change of heart very soon!

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 34:11-16

» Romans 12:1-2

» Colossians 3:5-6

» Hebrews 4:14-16

» 1 Peter 3:8-9

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.