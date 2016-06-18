Jim Langley: The Spiritualist Roots of Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice

Faith

The summer solstice has been celebrated by man since the early days of human existence. This phenomena, which takes place every June when the sun is the furthest from the earth’s equator, provides us with the most daylight and least darkness each year.

Subsequently, winter solstice presents the least daylight and the most darkness each year.

Santa Barbara’​s 42nd Summer Solstice Celebration will be held June 24-26. The event has grown from a small arts festival into more than 48 hours of cultural chicanery with well more than 100,000 people attending the Saturday parade each year. Our city government even partners in the planning and support of the event!

It may not be noticeable to most participants in the Summer Solstice Celebration, but there truly are definite spiritualist overtones. Although most who attend the event simply see it as a “good time for all,” the underpinnings are certainly tied to the occult.

In my minimal research into the parties who created this event, one can easily see that an agenda has developed over the past 30 years, at least to bring honor and normalcy to the spiritual arts. A significant spiritualist movement started in nearby Summerland in 1885, and then gravitated into Santa Barbara in the 1950s.

There’s a dark side to this celebration, and it takes on a form of worship that leaves a very bad taste in my mouth. Let’s talk about the people who get caught up in this annual event.

Summer Solstice celebrants come from all walks of life. As I mentioned, even our City Council gets involved in this socially acceptable event, and I personally know engineers, marketing executives, attorneys, accountants, real estate professionals and people from diverse cultures who are caught up in the weekend of revelry.

Certainly, some even worship the season and its pagan roots. They are about as far away from God as they can possibly be.

Yet, I have a real concern for these folks since I know they are searching for the peace that can only be found in a personal relationship with the God of the universe. They are worshiping the long days of light, yet they are experiencing spiritual darkness. Most will not call themselves Pagans, but that is their lifestyle.

They live for self even though they may be benevolent in external ways. Internally they are consumed with a life of idolatry. They cannot easily be reached, but we can all pray for these lost souls and demonstrate how to live a fruitful life for Christ.

As we look back in history, we find God’s chosen people being set apart from the other tribes, yet they continually fell away and let the idols of other tribes infiltrate their lives. There was a great penalty for their disobedience, and I contend for those of us grafted into the family of God there remains a similar danger in allowing such disobedience to permeate our lives today as well.

We truly are a minority and we need to be set apart from the world’s way. At the same time, we are commissioned to take the message of salvation to this lost and dying world.

So you may be asking, “What does that look like?” Well, I believe God wants us to show compassion to the “unconvinced” of this world. We need to have a dialogue with them and find our common interests, and then work on developing relationships that will bring about trust that will allow us to show them just how we all should live out the rest of our lives.

We need to remain strong in our faith and realize that these lost souls are not the enemy. They need what we have, and we need to share our faith and pray for their deliverance.

Passages to Ponder

» Romans 1:20-32

» Romans 12:2

» 2 Corinthians 1:12

» 2 Corinthians 10:1-3

» Ephesians 6:12

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.