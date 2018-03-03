Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:25 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Surmising Shadowlands

By Jim Langley | March 3, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

Many agree that C.S. Lewis was one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. His fantasy series, The Chronicles of Narnia, continue to captivate children and adults to this day, and I imagine these stories will remain popular for centuries to come.

In his final novel in the series, entitled The Last Battle, Lewis ends the 16th chapter with an alluring description of the afterlife. Let me share the closing lines of that final chapter with you: “All their life in this world and all their adventures in Narnia had only been the cover and title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.”

The term frequently used for afterlife by the main characters in the Narnia series is Shadowlands, which alludes to what lies beyond the veil of this life as we know it. In essence it declares a hope that cannot be described of a future heavenly existence for eternity.

There have been numerous books written on Heaven and supposed first-hand accounts from those who have left their earthly shells for a short time and had some sort of out-of-body experience. And, many theologians have attempted to describe what lies ahead — usually using John’s vivid vision found in the Book of Revelation.

Frankly, I like Lewis’ subtle approach in coining the word Shadowlands. In that final chapter of The Last Battle, entitled “Farewell to Shadowlands,” we find Lucy and her whole family have been killed in a train crash and they are once more with Aslan as they prepare to enter the Reality of Heaven.

Heaven is real, but no one can describe it, and I’m certainly not going to make an attempt to do so in these few paragraphs. Instead, let me reference what the Bible says in two accounts — one in the Book of Acts and the other in Paul’s second letter to the church in Corinth.

Let’s first go to Acts 14:19-20 dealing with Paul being left for dead in Lystra by a mob, where we read, “Then some Jews came from Antioch and Iconium and won the crowd over. They stoned Paul and dragged him outside the city thinking he was dead. But after the disciples had gathered around him, he got up and went back into the city. The next day he and Barnabas left for Derbe.”

Next, let’s turn to 2 Corinthians 12:2-4 where we read “I know a man in Christ who 14 years ago was caught up to the third heaven. Whether it was in the body or out of the body I do not know — God knows. And I know that this man — whether in the body or apart from the body I do not know, but God knows — was caught up to paradise. He heard inexpressible things, things that man is not permitted to tell.”

In verse seven of this same chapter, Paul informs us he was given a thorn in the flesh, in order to keep him from boasting of this heavenly experience. In fact, he explains that he was buffeted by a messenger of Satan to keep him from exalting himself afterward.

Yes, there are mysteries that are meant to remain mysteries until we enter our proverbial Shadowlands. Lewis understood this and, frankly, I’m satisfied to simply know beyond the shadow of a doubt that paradise awaits those of us who have given control of our life to Christ.

We really don’t need to know any details of what awaits us in Paradise other than being certain that there will be no more suffering, no more pain and no more tears. That’s sufficient for me and I trust it works for you as well.

Do you have assurance of your salvation? Are you prepared to enter God’s kingdom or are you unwilling to accept His wonderful gift?

As I understand the gospel message, the good news, God gives us free will to either accept His plan of salvation or face the consequences of missing out on paradise and an intimate relationship with our Heavenly Father. All you must do is simply admit your sinful nature, turn away from the sin in your life and ask God to forgive you of your old nature. Christ did the rest on that cross 2,000 years ago!

Please do join us in Shadowlands.

Passages to Ponder

» Isaiah 25:6-8

» Luke 23:39-43

» 2 Corinthians 12:6-9

» 2 Peter 3:11-13

» Revelation 7:15-17

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 