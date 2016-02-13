Jim Langley: Teamwork Is Critical in All Aspects of Life

Faith

“Teamwork” is not only critical in sports and business but in all aspects of life. Our natural tendency is to make every effort to work out solutions on our own.

Even sports that appear to be individual are actually filled with team members who often function behind the scenes. Race car drivers may be the only one behind the wheels, but their pit crew and mechanics are critical to their success.

Professional golfers at the highest level talk about their teams. Caddies, trainers, coaches and psychologists all play an integral part in the life of most touring pros.

We’ve all seen amazing players dominate their role on the field, but without a good supporting cast their personal accomplishments may still end in a frustrating loss.

As a business professional, I’ve come to value the dynamic of working with others. In my insurance business, I count on people in our general office, insurance underwriters and service personnel to complement the work I do for my clients.

On any given day, I may be communicating with at least a half-dozen team members even though contact may come by phone, fax or computer. I will never meet many of these folks, but we still work as a team with a common goal — to serve our clients to the best of our ability.

I guess I first realized the importance of teamwork in business when I was studying for my Master of Arts in Management. Working in the human resources discipline at the time helped me to apply what I learned at night in my work during the day.

One of the greatest opportunities for teamwork can be found in marriage. Successful marriages are built on good communication and working together on all kinds of family issues.

The worst thing we can do in marriage is to devalue our spouse in the decision-making process. Marriage is beautiful to behold when couples call upon each other in all aspects of their life together.

In fact, marriage entails two lives becoming one life. One of my life verses is found in Ecclesiastes 4:12b: “A cord of three strands cannot be quickly broken.” Bringing God into the relationship as the third strand is what makes it all come together! I’ve seen it at work in my own marriage for more than 30 years.

When I first got involved in CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection) in early 1987, I became part of a local committee. In recent years, we’ve come to better define our relationship with others as a “team concept,” and we are now part of Christian Business Men’s Connection (no longer a committee).

Our connection with other Christian business and professional men needs to be built on teamwork. Personally, I meet weekly with three distinct teams as well as other team connections that go on for special events like our Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast.

We need not have assigned roles, but we have one thing in common: our love for Christ and what He’s done in our lives and our desire to please Him in all we do and in who we have become. What’s amazing is what He allows us to accomplish as we work together for His glory.

So, I hope this will at least give you a nudge to become more open to meeting together with Christian brothers as we strive to share the joy of Christ with a hurting world. Together, we can accomplish more than any one man can accomplish on his own.

Synergy is possible in sports, business, family and our work for Christ. Even the Lone Ranger had Tonto by his side!​

Passages to Ponder

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.