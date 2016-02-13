Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Teamwork Is Critical in All Aspects of Life

By Jim Langley | February 13, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

“Teamwork” is not only critical in sports and business but in all aspects of life. Our natural tendency is to make every effort to work out solutions on our own.

Even sports that appear to be individual are actually filled with team members who often function behind the scenes. Race car drivers may be the only one behind the wheels, but their pit crew and mechanics are critical to their success.

Professional golfers at the highest level talk about their teams. Caddies, trainers, coaches and psychologists all play an integral part in the life of most touring pros.

We’ve all seen amazing players dominate their role on the field, but without a good supporting cast their personal accomplishments may still end in a frustrating loss.

As a business professional, I’ve come to value the dynamic of working with others. In my insurance business, I count on people in our general office, insurance underwriters and service personnel to complement the work I do for my clients.

On any given day, I may be communicating with at least a half-dozen team members even though contact may come by phone, fax or computer. I will never meet many of these folks, but we still work as a team with a common goal — to serve our clients to the best of our ability.

I guess I first realized the importance of teamwork in business when I was studying for my Master of Arts in Management. Working in the human resources discipline at the time helped me to apply what I learned at night in my work during the day.

One of the greatest opportunities for teamwork can be found in marriage. Successful marriages are built on good communication and working together on all kinds of family issues.

The worst thing we can do in marriage is to devalue our spouse in the decision-making process. Marriage is beautiful to behold when couples call upon each other in all aspects of their life together.

In fact, marriage entails two lives becoming one life. One of my life verses is found in Ecclesiastes 4:12b: “A cord of three strands cannot be quickly broken.” Bringing God into the relationship as the third strand is what makes it all come together! I’ve seen it at work in my own marriage for more than 30 years.

When I first got involved in CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection) in early 1987, I became part of a local committee. In recent years, we’ve come to better define our relationship with others as a “team concept,” and we are now part of Christian Business Men’s Connection (no longer a committee).

Our connection with other Christian business and professional men needs to be built on teamwork. Personally, I meet weekly with three distinct teams as well as other team connections that go on for special events like our Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast.

We need not have assigned roles, but we have one thing in common: our love for Christ and what He’s done in our lives and our desire to please Him in all we do and in who we have become. What’s amazing is what He allows us to accomplish as we work together for His glory.

So, I hope this will at least give you a nudge to become more open to meeting together with Christian brothers as we strive to share the joy of Christ with a hurting world. Together, we can accomplish more than any one man can accomplish on his own.

Synergy is possible in sports, business, family and our work for Christ. Even the Lone Ranger had Tonto by his side!​

Passages to Ponder

» Hebrews 10:24-25

» 1 Corinthians 12: 22-27

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 