Jim Langley: Thanks, I Needed That!

Faith

(Bionic Disco video)

One of my favorite commercials of all times from the past simply showed a gentleman putting some aftershave lotion in his hands, slapping himself in his face and then commenting “Thanks, I needed that!”

The harder the slap, the funnier the scene became for this viewer, at least.

Those Mennen Skin Bracer aftershave ads conveyed to the male audience their product would help refresh and revitalize our skin after shaving.

In real life, we often get slapped around a bit, but I seldom hear people saying, “Thanks, I needed that!” Well, I’ve come to understand that, quite often, I really do need to be slapped around a bit in order to learn from my mistakes.

I’m not promoting physical violence, but a nasty nudge here or there can get us back on track as we go through life. I must admit every once in a while I do some pretty stupid things.

Stupid deserves appropriate consequences so we don’t do stupid again and again. Perhaps you consider such thoughts to be masochistic, but I prefer to consider them as learning opportunities and deserved outcomes for messing up.

We all mess up and sometimes it may at least appear that we get away without being chastened for our deviant desires. I’ve found God always knows how to get my attention and set me straight in my life journey.

Some of you may consider there’s some cosmic force that watches over the universe to keep everything in balance. You may think good and evil will constantly clash and you hope that good will win out in the end.

Well, there is a God who watches over it all and unexplainably controls it all as well. The Bible is filled with accounts of His perfect and permissive will, and all you need to do is search the Scriptures to read about His intimate encounters with humankind throughout the centuries.

Turn to the Book of Zechariah to see God’s miraculous restoration of Jerusalem after the Babylonian captivity. The seventh and eighth chapters encourage the remnant that they will be restored and they have not lost God’s favor.

Seventy years of being slapped around was apparently needed to get their attention. Are we any better?

The Book of Numbers is filled with numerous accounts of the Israelites disobeying the commands of God passed down through Moses and Aaron during their 40 years spent wandering in the wilderness. The slap in the face they often received may seem harsh with thousands perishing on some occasions, but those who did not perish did learn from those incidents.

Of the several million who escaped Egyptian bondage, only two men, Joshua and Caleb, were allowed to enter the Promised Land along with all those under the age of 20 who experienced God’s discipline in preparing them to become His nation of Israel.

In Hebrews 12:10-11, the writer instructs, “Our fathers disciplined us for a little while as they thought best; but God disciplines us for our good, that we may share in his holiness. No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.”

It certainly makes sense to me to watch for God’s discipline in my life. Once I see Him working in my life to keep me on the right path, I make it a habit to watch out to ensure my actions are truly pleasing to Him.

Our Heavenly Father wants His best for us, and that means a corrective nudging once in a while to set us straight.

Listen to these words in James 1:22-24 as we conclude this discussion: “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like.”

So from this point forward. I suggest you watch for those friendly reminders from God, because we all need them. Let Him guide you in the path of righteousness.

Passages to Ponder

» Deuteronomy 4:35-38

» Job 5:17-18

» Proverbs 1:7-8

» Jeremiah 31:18-19

» 1 Corinthians 11:31-32

» Revelation 3:19-22

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.