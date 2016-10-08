Jim Langley: The Answer to Stress-Free Living

Faith

I’ve been intrigued by the causes and effects of stress for years. That interest stems from a graduate course entitled “The Management of Stress” taken 40 years ago.

Our required reading for the course included a 900-page book written by the so-called “Father of Stress Research,” Dr. Hans Selye. Published in 1956, The Stress of Life coined the term stress through the numerous experiments Selye conducted on laboratory rats.

His original experimentation was designed to discover a new hormone, but it ended in the discovery of a totally new field of discipline that crossed over between medicine, behavioral science and the humanities.

This Hungarian-born endocrinologist determined there were two types of stressors that we all face as human beings. He called bad stress Distress and good stress Eustress. Interestingly, both types can have a significant impact on our health.

Selye concluded that prolonged periods of stress can cause the human body to become susceptible to major illness. It took many years for the medical community to embrace his theory that stress could negatively affect one’s health, but in time his life work became widely accepted.

In his later years, Selye spent much of his time speaking on the topic of stress to diverse groups from the medical and religious professions.

But let’s get back to our discussion on stress and how we are affected by it in life.

Our bodies can easily get run down as we use adrenaline to cope with the ups and downs of our daily experiences. Our lives are filled with stressful situations that may well be out of our control.

For example, Management may well put unrealistic pressure on us to produce seemingly unobtainable results. We may face circumstances in our family that seem insurmountable and impossible to handle.

We might have to deal with a financial dilemma without knowing where to turn for help. We may sense the world is closing in on us and there’s nowhere to turn, and life seems futile and you feel like just giving up!

Well, I can confide that I’ve been in some of those dark places, and I believe I’ve found the answer for stress in my life, and I believe it can be the answer for you as well.

I’ve found someone I can turn to and find the rest I need to overcome the effects of stress in my life. He’s my Comforter and He’s available to all who will come to Him.

Christ is more than just our Savior. He’s the One who tells us, “Come to me all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)

Then He goes on to say, “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” (Matthew 11:29)

Selye realized the value of proper rest in overcoming the stress of life through his study of clinical rats.

Do you ever feel like you’re caught in a rat race? Let me share a pithy quote from comedian Lily Tomlim. She declares, “The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you’re still a rat!”

I’ve always found that quote quite profound. Why in the world would anyone want to be caught in a rat race, if our reward is to simply become the top rat?

Perhaps we are focusing on the wrong race. The race I run is the one that leads to a much greater prize. That prize can only be found at the throne of the Almighty King, and it requires me to kneel at His feet in order to receive the crown of glory.

So, if you are caught up in the rat race, I suggest you consider taking a new direction that will take you off the path of destruction and put you on the path of stress-free living. Come join me on the path that leads to eternal life!

Passages to Ponder

» Joshua 1:13

» Psalm 37:7

» Jeremiah 6:16

» Matthew 11:28-30

» 2 Corinthians 5:4-5

» Galatians 6:1-3

» 1 John 5:2-4

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.