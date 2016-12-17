Jim Langley: The Eternality of God

Faith

Have you ever considered that the Creator of this Universe has no beginning and no end? The eternality of God deals with His timeless nature.

That may be hard to fathom since we live in a finite world. If God were finite, He, too, would need to have a creator. And, He would not be able to provide eternal life for His creation. That’s us folks — His most wonderful creation!

In Genesis 2:7, we are told that God did not simply speak man into existence as He did in the case of the plants and animals. Instead, He formed man from the dust of the ground and personally breathed life into his nostrils.

That breath of life is our soul and it continues past our earthly death. For centuries, man has been searching for the “missing link” between humans and animals. I propose God Himself is that link!

Now, let’s discuss our actual existence here on Earth. In this world, we all face many challenges in life. No one ever said it would be easy! In 1875, William Ernest Henley wrote his well-known poem entitled “Invictus,” which follows:

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the Pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds, and shall find, me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll.

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.

Are we really the master of our fate, the captain of our soul? To some extent I agree. Our destiny is in our hands since God has given us the ability to think and make our own day-to-day decisions in life.

There are consequences for those life decisions. We would be wise to consider that life goes on after our earthly death, since our soul continues on.

The author perhaps unwittingly talks about “the Horror of the shade” and “How charged with punishments the scroll” and he says he is “unafraid” of what lies ahead. His “unconquerable soul” is simply his way of demonstrating his unwillingness to accept the Reality of God’s existence.

Let me take God’s Eternality into our everyday lives. There’s application in every aspect of life. In my business life, I vigorously strive to serve my clients as I would want to be served and as if I’m serving my Father in Heaven. In my family dealings, I strive to be the loving husband and father He has demonstrated to me in His Word.

Sometimes that means disciplining those under our authority for their well-being and personal growth. In personal relationships, I’m continually reminded that all His people are made in His image and I need to realize the unfinished work of His Hand on the lives of those He places in my path. This is not an easy task, but we must strive to have compassion for all those we meet in life.

What’s most important is to realize that time is short and we’ll all meet God face-to-face one day. That’s what His Word says and we’d be wise to prepare for that day with fear and reverence and accept His Son as Savior and Lord!

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 1:11

» Genesis 1:20, 24

» Genesis 2:7

» Hebrews 1:1-4

» Revelation 3:8-9

» Revelation 3:19-20

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.