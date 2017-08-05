Jim Langley: The Object of My Affection

Faith

(dino4ever video)

I was a teenager when Dean Martin popularized a song, originally produced way back in 1934, called “The Object of My Affection.” After all these years, I still remember the melody, but couldn’t recall most of the lyrics.

It’s simply another love song that many back then would sing just like many of you do today. The words aren’t that inspiring, but the title did get me thinking. So, what is the object of your affection?

Over the years my affections have changed immensely. It all started with a four year love affair with a horse. I’d ride my paint quarter horse almost daily — quite often bareback. During that same time I gradually fell in love with the game of baseball. That affection for the game along with hard work garnered me a scholarship and a college degree.

Yes, there were relationships with young ladies through my college days, but it was more infatuation than true love.

After a stint in the military, my work became my passion and I even admit to being a recovering workaholic. My Dad and Grandpa instilled that strong work ethic in me and I realized that hard work paid rewards. With my decision to accept Jesus Christ as my Savior and Lord, my affection radically changed to the Person of Christ.

Two unsuccessful marriages, both lasting less than five years, helped me realize that my intense love for work created a lack of balance in my life.

As a single man “looking for love in all the wrong places” and reaching my 40th birthday, I fortunately turned to Christ and gave all my love to my Father in Heaven.

Since that eventful decision in 1984, I’ve gradually grown to love Him more and more each day. In the process, I came to realize that I must learn to love others to truly show my love for the Father. This appreciation has come from studying God’s word, being around others close to Christ, including a godly wife, and applying God’s principles in our daily walk.

Perhaps the best example of love for Christ presented in the Bible is the dramatic transformation of Paul from the religious zealot who persecuted the followers of Jesus into the man who would gladly die for the cause of Christ, yet live a consecrated life that exemplified his immense love for his Savior and Lord.

In 1 Corinthians 9:24-27, he instructs us, “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. Therefore I do not run like a man running aimlessly; I do not fight like a man beating the air. No, I beat my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.” (New International Version)

That’s what I call being focused and disciplined for all that is good and pure and honorable.

So let’s get back to the question at hand. What is the object of your affection? For some of you, I’m sure your business/work life is your drug of choice. For others, it might well be your wealth or desire for wealth. Some of you may covet recognition and notoriety. Many young people idolize entertainers in one of many industries, including sports figures.

The list goes on, but any object or person other than our Father in Heaven will leave you wanting.

In Exodus 20:2-4, God spoke these words to Moses: “I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery. You shall have no other Gods before me. You shall not make for yourself an idol in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or the waters below.” (NIV) God deserves our total affection.

Joshua’s dialogue with the people of Israel found in Joshua 24 pretty well sums up what we all need to do. We need to put away the objects of our affection and give our full devotion to our Father in Heaven!

Passages to Ponder

» Joshua 23:10-11

» Joshua 24:22-24

» 2 Chronicles 6:14

» Psalm 136:26

» Daniel 9:4

» Matthew 22:37

» Luke 10:27

» 1 John 2:5

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.