Pixel Tracker

Saturday, February 16 , 2019, 12:41 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: The Price of Paradise

By Jim Langley | February 16, 2019 | 10:30 a.m.

More than 30 years ago, my wife and I had the wonderful opportunity to relocate to beautiful Santa Barbara.

In order to make the move, I was required by my employer to go through a number of hoops to qualify for the transfer and promotion into sales management. We had to first sell our home in Upland and purchase a new residence in the local area.

The management opportunity required my meeting a significant sales quota and passing several demanding company training requirements over a three-month period. Amazingly, all those demands were met prior to the year end when the position needed to be filled.

Through the whole process we saw God’s hand at work and we were certain that He wanted us to make this pivotal move. Yes, there was a price to live in paradise!

That management position only lasted for four years. Fortunately, during that period we were able to establish ourselves in our new community and we haven’t looked back since.

We know this is where God wanted us to land and it’s a joy being in His will. This is where we adopted our daughter a few years after the move, and we’ve experienced substantial blessings over the years.

Unfortunately, being hospitalized with double pneumonia when our little girl was just learning to walk followed by a few years of marginal sales performance led to our having to sell our personal residence at a loss. In time we had to also file for bankruptcy. Yet, through it all, with the help of friends and family, the Lord got us through those tough times.

There’s a price for everything and a consequence for our decisions. In business dealings we must pay a price that may be more than simply financial risks.

Often, there are long hours and time away from family as we often must travel substantial distances to reach our lofty business goals. Placing business priorities before the needs of the family unfortunately can lead to failed relationships.

It’s quite easy to get our priorities out of balance when we’re focused on making money and providing for our loved ones. Our motives can easily backfire if not assessed periodically. Having close friends who will be there to let you know when you’re out of balance can certainly save the day and the consequences of bad business decisions.

God’s Word has much to say on this topic of how we are to do business. King Solomon describes the futility of it all in Ecclesiastes 4:8: “There was a man all alone; he had neither son nor brother. There was no end to his toil, yet his eyes were not content with his wealth. ‘For whom am I toiling’ He asked, ‘and why am I depriving myself of enjoyment?’ This too is meaningless — a miserable business.”

Great wisdom and perspective can be found in this verse. Even if this man had a son or daughter to inherit his business, what good would that be if he lost the love of his family? You don’t need to answer that rhetorical question, but we’d all be wise to consider the price of our business affairs.

The price we pay for worldly success is nothing compared to the price our Lord paid for us on the cross. We also must consider the price paid by those who went before Him in prophesying His coming to save us from our sin. Interestingly, what we receive in return is a ticket to Paradise! Do you have your ticket punched yet?

We all have a ticket waiting, but we must pick it up in order to enter Heaven. You may feel unworthy nor wish to humbly come to God’s throne to receive the ticket. You may also dislike that one of the thieves on the cross was told in Luke 23:43, “Jesus answered him, ‘I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise.’”

My family loves living in Santa Barbara and it certainly appears for now that our Lord wants us to remain right where we are. However, we all look forward to one day being with our Savior and Lord in His Heavenly Paradise, and we thank Him for the ultimate price He paid for all mankind!

Passages to Ponder

» Matthew 27:41-44

» Mark 15:32

» Luke 23:39-43

» 1 Thessalonians 5:9-11

» Hebrews 12:1-2

» 1 John 4:9-10

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 