Jim Langley: The Pursuit of Happiness

Faith

While living in an upstairs condominium years ago, I distinctly remember being greeted by a doormat downstairs that simply stated “Life, Liberty and Happiness.”

Often, I would critically remind myself that it’s the pursuit of happiness rather that the experience that really matters. In our Declaration of Independence we’re instructed “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Let’s take a hard look at this word happiness, since I believe we as a people of this great country have got it all askew these days. Today in America we’ve come to consider happiness as simply having all our needs met and satisfied.

When these concepts were drafted in 1776, our forefathers obviously envisioned a better life in which they could truly pursue freedom and the opportunities it would certainly afford. It had nothing to do with what we gained tangibly. All that mattered to them was freedom to express and practice their beliefs without any concern for some oligarchy forcing their ideas and precepts upon them.

Frankly, I’m more concerned about the pursuit of God rather than the pursuit of Happiness. A.W. Tozer addressed this topic exquisitely in his inspirational book appropriately entitled The Pursuit of God, first published in 1948.

In the first chapter entitled “Following Hard After God,” we’re informed that God’s grace seeks us out before we even consider seeking out God’s grace. Our hunger for God has been first placed in us by God. He gives us an appetite for Himself and He also gives us a thirst to know Him intimately.

Can you relate to Tozer’s premise? Unfortunately, I’ve found that many Christians are simply satisfied to meet God and apparently have little desire to truly experience Him in their daily lives. It’s much like being happy but not wanting to pursue what true happiness can and should be.

Many don’t seem to have the time to intimately experience God or at least don’t seem to find the time to do so. They are often too busy running their businesses, raising their kids and doing the things they feel are important rather than first seeking God’s will for their life.

There’s really nothing wrong with these endeavors, but we can all easily get our priorities out of kilter. We can easily get out of tune and out of touch with God’s purpose for our lives.

Jesus spoke to this in Luke 10 as He instructed Martha that her sister, Mary, had “chosen what is better” by listening to Jesus as Mary sat at His feet rather than helping Martha with all the preparations that needed to be made.

You see our Lord wants us to choose “what is better” rather than get caught up with our little tedious tasks in life.

In Matthew 6:33, we’re reminded, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

You, too, can have the joy that comes from knowing God is pleased with you as you listen and act upon His desire for you to remain in His will for the short time we’re here on this planet. May He bless you richly and may you become a blessing to Him!

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.