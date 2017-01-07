Jim Langley: The Year of the Lord

Faith

As the new year commences, I felt it was only appropriate to look at the way most of the world uses the term “the year of the Lord.”

There was a time when I actually thought the terms B.C. and A.D. stood for Before Christ and After Death. However, this did not make sense as we would be unable to account for the 33 years Jesus Christ was in the world. The term A.D. in Latin is anno domini, which translates to “in the year of the/our Lord.”

You may be aware that there’s been a push to replace the B.C. and A.D. labels to B.C.E. and C.E. in recent years. Some feel the terms “before common era” and “common era” are less offensive to other cultures and religions that may not consider Christ as Lord.

The Julian calendar was the one predominantly used until 1582 when Pope Gregory XIII introduced what became known as the Gregorian calendar to the world in order to properly adjust the date of Easter as a religious holiday.

Civil calendars gradually changed over the next 3½ centuries with Greece being the final European country to accept the Gregorian calendar. The Greek Orthodox Church obviously took a hard stance against any change coming out of Rome.

Now let’s move from history into reality!

Personally, I find it gratifying to know that most of the world accepts the fact that the Messiah came into this world as a baby and walked and talked and healed men and women and children during His brief time on earth. There has been more written about Him than any other human being ever!

His impact on the world is greater than that of any other person in history. Yes, we know of great conquerors and kings and philosophers and prophets who have made a huge impact on the cultures of this world, but none can hold a candle to the miraculous impact of Christ Jesus. We’re not talking legends, but true accounts with many witnesses to all He accomplished.

Written accounts by scholars such as Flavius Josephus, who was born a Jew in 37 A.D., contain accounts of Jesus’ existence and significance. Josephus became a Pharisee and later a Roman citizen whose major literary works were entitled The Jewish War (78 A.D.) and the Antiquities of the Jews (93 A.D.).

There’s been significant study in recent years on the authenticity of his accounts of Jesus, and there will always be skeptics. Apparently Flavius Josephus was not a follower of Christ, but much of his writings coincide with the Gospel of Luke.

By the way, I need to mention there is a less frequently used meaning for the “C” in B.C.E. and C.E. found in academic circles. The word “common’” has been changed to “current” implying that there’s another era yet to come.

Although many Christians do not care for such wording, I personally have no problem with it at all. You see, I know that there will be another era that’s amply prophesied in the Book of Revelation. The thousand-year reign of Christ will certainly fit the bill as that new era and I look forward to it with great anticipation.

I hope you’ll join me in anticipating it in God’s perfect timing! What we all need to do is pray for Christ’s imminent return. Come soon Lord Jesus — Maranatha!

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 107:1-9

» 1 Corinthians 16:22-24

» 2 Corinthians 6:2

» 1 Peter 1:3-5

» Revelation 21:1-4

Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men's Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. The opinions expressed are his own.