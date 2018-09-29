Jim Langley: There’s a Groundswell Coming

Faith

Election Day will be upon us before we know it. These are interesting times in California. Many people have left the state for a number of reasons in the past few years.

I moved to California from Texas when I got out of the Army in 1970. During those years, job opportunities brought many to the Left Coast. Nearly two-thirds of my life have been spent in the Golden State.

Interestingly, over the past 10 years, resident population has grown at less than a dismal 1 percent rate per year. Many small businesses have been leaving the state for years and relocating to locales that are business-friendly and the cost of doing business is substantially less.

During the past decade I’ve noticed that our government not only wants more of our tax dollars, but it also wants to take more control of our lives. As an American, I’ve learned to appreciate my freedoms, and fought for that elusive right as well. I keep a fairly low profile in my political views, and don’t really support any political party these days.

What I long for is the days of statesmen who give of their time and energy to make sure our freedoms are maintained at the local, state and federal levels. I did recently attend what many would consider a political rally. The meeting was held in a local church and the main message was brought by a pastor from Southern California.

Let me tell you what I took away from that two-hour meeting, which included patriotic and religious singing and prayer. I sensed a groundswell of conservative people in our community wanting to bring California and America back to prosperity and mutual respect for all mankind. Those who attended were drawn to hear this pastor’s message, and we came together to show each other support and encourage one another to stay the course — even though we are saddened by the current state of affairs at all levels of government in recent years.

Certainly our government is quite different than the theocracy of Israel during the time of Joshua. Still, I sense similarities in the condition of the hearts of the populace here in California to the Israelites during the period following Joshua’s death, as described in the Book of Judges.

This was a dismal time in Jewish history as best described in Judges 2:10-11: “After that whole generation had been gathered to their fathers, another generation grew up, who knew neither the Lord nor what he had done for Israel. Then the Israelites did evil in the eyes of the Lord and served the Baals.”

Apparently we can live in a democratic republic and still experience the disheartening symptoms of the Israelites.

As a democratic republic, our government is based upon the Constitution, which is the law of the land, and we are governed by officials elected by the citizens of the United States of America. All 50 states must also run their government affairs similarly with separate states’ rights.

Citizenship is an honor that is not bestowed on everyone who enters our boundaries. Citizenship is earned by birthright or through naturalization. The naturalization process may be lengthy, but it serves an important purpose in purging undesirables from having a voice in our government.

We are blessed to live in the United States of America! Although I’m feeling less blessed to live in California, I’m glad that our democratic process can still work if we simply come together and bring our Lord back into the equation.

It’s good to hear that there are more conservatives running for public office in California than in the past, and it’s good to know that more pastors are taking a stance to courageously discuss certain matters displeasing to God from the pulpit. They need not take a political position, but must take a morally right position and encourage their flock to vote their conscience.

We need many more good people like my personal friend, Justin Fareed, to boldly run for office. This is his third attempt to oust a deeply rooted party-line candidate from our congressional seat. We need men and women of integrity at all levels of government to truly represent our people and our God. What we need is more godly men and women to represent us rather than certain special interests.

Let me leave you with Paul’s position from Romans 2:6: “God will give to each person according to what he has done. To those who by persistence in doing good seek glory, honor and immortality, He will give eternal life. But for those who are self-seeking and who reject the truth and follow evil, there will be wrath and anger.”

In verse 11, Paul continues, "For God does not show favoritism.” Nor should we!

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 63:9-11

» Proverbs 24:19-22

» Isaiah 9;6-7

» 2 John 7-10

» Jude 17-20

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.