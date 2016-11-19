Jim Langley: There’s an Undercover Boss!

Faith

One of my favorite TV shows these days is Undercover Boss, an Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations.

Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of his or her corporate offices for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation. These are nationally known companies that have often grown substantially, and top management has somewhat lost touch with the reality of the people and dynamic processes of the company.

These top executives are brought back to reality as they get down and dirty in the ranks of their businesses. At the end of the show, those who worked directly with the undercover boss are brought to the corporate office to meet the boss and find out the true identity of the trainee.

Having spent a decade in the human resources profession I find the whole process quite fascinating. Let’s talk about another undercover boss.

Whether you own a business, manage an operation or simply hold a rank-and-file position in your company, I contend we all have an “undercover boss” who is watching each of us very closely. In fact, he’s not only watching us at work, but he’s observing every personal action and reaction of every day of our lives!

You see, God has access to our every move, and He’s fully aware how we respond to all of life’s circumstances. Yes, He’s even watching over every word I write — and I take what I write very seriously for that very reason.

Like the undercover bosses in the reality series, God truly cares about the big picture and He wants and deserves our very best. He wants us to be devoted to our work, our families, our neighbors and Him personally. He orchestrates our lives and loves when we work together for His good.

I truly feel that once I got a handle on this concept, life took on a much greater meaning for me personally.

I’m certain you’ve heard some Christians claim, “God is my co-pilot” on more than one occasion. Well, I’ve come to accept that God is truly “the pilot,” and I still have a learner’s permit and know I’m not ready to fly solo.

I want Him to take the wheel and I find great comfort in just going along for the long ride.

I often wonder how some people survive the many challenges of life without admitting that God exists and cares for our well-being. After all, He loves us so much that He sacrificed His only Son for our salvation.

There’s one more thing that we all need to understand. There will be a judgment day and we’ll all come before the Undercover Boss on that day.

First of all, I am certain He will know who I am and accept me into His Heaven for eternity. Second, I look forward to Him saying “Well done good and faithful servant.”

I trust you are prepared for that day when you will meet Jesus face-to-face. If for some reason you doubt your salvation and worthiness to enter His kingdom, just remember our Undercover Boss wants to have a personal relationship with you, and I highly recommend you ask Him to enter your heart while there’s still time — for the day is soon approaching.

Let Him bless you beyond your expectations!

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.