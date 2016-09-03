Jim Langley: Thoughts on the International Year of Light

Faith

In 2015, the United Nations designated 2016 as the International Year of Light to recognize the world’s light-related scientific and technological advances.

Some months back, four Nobel Prize laureates converged on UC Santa Barbara to celebrate the advances in light technology and share their knowledge with the crowd that gathered for a day-long symposium. I’ve always found it interesting how academia promotes itself as if it actually created something rather than giving credit where it’s due.

You see, we do not truly create — we discover what God has already created. Mankind amazes me in their accolades for what God has put in place from the beginning of time.

We simply need to go to the first page of the Bible to see, “And God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light.” (Genesis 1:3)

The antipathy of light is darkness. What I find quite intriguing is all this emphasis on light when Jesus tells us, “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” (John 3:19)

Certainly there’s nothing wrong with our ongoing efforts to improve light sources so we will not be caught in darkness. We know that most criminals prefer darkness so they cannot be easily detected by those who might be nearby. Infrared technology can truly help to detect crimes and incidents caught in the dark that cannot be seen by the human eye.

Now, let’s look a bit deeper into this subject of light and darkness. Through my many years in business, I’ve seen my share of schemes that did not disclose their true intention. There are some in my profession, as in all disciplines, who simply deceive their prospective customers to secure the almighty sale. They place their well-being before the needs of the client.

Full disclosure sheds the light needed for the buyer to see what they are really purchasing. Oftentimes, we are not aware of the risks associated with particular investment opportunities. King Solomon instructs us to “Cast your bread upon the waters, for after many days you will find it again. Give portions to seven, yes to eight, for you do not know what disaster may come upon the land.” (Ecclesiastes 11:1-2)

In all aspects of life, we would be wise to ensure adequate light is shed on whatever we are considering: whether a financial decision, relationships or whatever we believe to be true. There are many in this world who preach and teach a different message than the one presented in God’s Word. Their words may tickle the ears and sound awfully good, but they cannot pass the acid test of scripture.

We would be wise to seek counsel of trustworthy men and women who are blessed with the wisdom found in their deep faith in the Creator of this wonderful universe. In Proverbs 15:22 we are instructed that, “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.”

Many years ago, the philosopher Plato presented an intriguing analogy about prisoners chained in a cave all their lives unable to see anything but shadows of whatever passed by the cave’s entrance. One of the prisoners finally breaks loose his chains and runs out into the light and sees true forms for the very first time.

We, too, can become prisoners and not see the reality of Christ. Shadows are not real and this world unfortunately does not represent what truly lies ahead for eternity.

Do you need to break loose from the chains of this world and place your trust in the Truth found in Christ?

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 1:3-5

» 2 Samuel 22:26-29

» Psalm 27:1-2

» Psalm 119:105-106

» Psalm 129-130

» 1 John 1:5-8

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.