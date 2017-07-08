Jim Langley: Truly Living and Loving

Faith

If asked the question, “Are you truly living and loving?” I imagine many would quickly respond affirmatively. However, if asked to explain how we truly live and love, we might be hard-pressed to convey real depth to our answer.

And, if asked to compare our real life experience to the accounts of the life of Jesus, I suspect we would soon realize just how little we know about living and loving as Jesus demonstrated during His short time here on Earth.

Based upon biblical accounts, Jesus was remarkably compassionate and continually put the needs of others before His own needs. The only thing He placed as a greater priority was His relationship to His Heavenly Father.

So, what does “truly living and loving” look like?

My intrigue with this elusive subject comes from studies in the Sermon on the Mount found in Matthew 5-7 and a small book I recently read entitled The Greatest Thing in the World. The author of this booklet is a 19th-century Scottish evangelist by the name of Henry Drummond.

Apparently, more than 12 million copies of this book have been sold. It was based on a powerful sermon Drummong preached on 1 Corinthians 13. In his summary, he beautifully explains that Christ came to give men and women “a more abundant life than they have, a life abundant in love” that is available to all who truly love God with all their heart, mind and soul.

He goes on to compare the gospels to Paul’s “Love Chapter” and the fact “They (the gospels) offer peace, not life; faith not love; justification not regeneration. And men slip back again from such religion because it has never really held them.” That’s quite a bold statement, but one worthy for us to address.

In essence, Drummond is conveying what Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 13:1-3 that “If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels ... If I have the gift of prophecy ... If I give all I possess to the poor ... but have not love, I gain nothing.” (New International Version)

Let me simply state that in these tumultuous times it’s not easy to truly live and love as Jesus demonstrated to us. In fact, I suspect it never has been easy. Yet, I don’t believe there’s anything more important in life.

I suspect none of us really wants to just exist and find ourselves at the end of the journey sensing that we’ve missed out on what could have been. Yet, I’m certain many who have read Drummond’s booklet have gone to the grave feeling empty and unfulfilled. My goal is to hopefully challenge you the reader to learn to desire much more and recognize where the Power truly lies.

In 2 Corinthians 5:14-15 we’re reminded “For Christ’s love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all, and therefore all died. And He died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for Him Who died for them and was raised again.” (NIV)

Did you get that? Those who truly follow Christ as Savior and Lord must “no longer live for themselves but for Him ... (Christ).”

Only those who truly follow Christ and are filled with the Holy Spirit can exude the love presented by Paul in these verses. Only they can truly live a life that is pleasing to the Father. These are not my words, but the words of scripture sent by one of God’s special messengers for our sake.

Imagine living a life in which you can exude love for the unlovely that confront us daily in business, in church and all facets of life. If we truly love Him, we can certainly show the love of Christ.

Remember in Romans 5:8 we’re comforted, “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners Christ died for us.” (NIV)

It’s time we all started truly living and loving as He has shown us through His example.

Passages to Ponder

» Leviticus 19:18

» Matthew 5:43-46

» 1 Corinthians 13:4-7

» 1 Corinthians 13:11-13

» 2 Corinthians 5:20-21

» 1 John 2:15-17

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.