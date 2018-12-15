Jim Langley: The Truth and Consequences of the Prosperity Proposition

Faith

One of the wealthiest men in the world had to be King Solomon, the son of King David who lived more than 3,000 years ago. He had more than a thousand men at his beckoning call at a moment's notice.

Solomon is credited with writing most of the Book of Proverbs and, in 1 Kings 4:32,we’re told, “He spoke three thousand proverbs and his songs numbered a thousand and five.”

In verse 34 we’re informed, “Men of all nations came to listen to Solomon’s wisdom, sent by all the kings of the world, who had heard of his wisdom.”

I imagine what really drew them was his immense wealth and prosperity and the hope of learning from his worldly success in life.

We’ve all heard of the Midas touch. Well, the Greek mythological character King Midas quickly realized that the gift of his wish to have everything he touched turn to gold was not a wise request at all. To survive, since he could not eat or drink without everything immediately turning to gold, Dionysus advised him that he must simply wash himself in the River Pactolus to relinquish the gift and survive.

To me, this Greek myth basically infers that we need to be practical in what we ask for and to seriously consider the implications of great wealth.

Only a few ever become truly wealthy. In my mind, the Prosperity Proposition goes like this — with great wealth goes great responsibility!

Frankly, I’ve never been motivated to attain great wealth. Certainly I want to provide for my family’s needs and a few wants along the way, but acquiring substantial wealth has never been a concern.

Let’s take a closer look at the truth and consequences of this proposition.

Over the years I’ve advised many clients how to better manage their wealth. Yet I imagine those few who have become extremely rich would probably chuckle at my basic wealth preservation strategies.

Some of my clients are millionaires, but not billionaires. The diversification techniques I use are quite different than those used by the truly wealthy who might employ a full-time asset manager and professional staff to oversee their investment portfolio and business affairs.

I’ve noticed that those with great wealth seldom have many friends they can truly trust. They are often wary of those who befriend them, since their motives may well be to garner a portion of the wealth for their own benefit.

I’m always amazed by the groupies who unabashedly flock around successful entertainers to share in their limelight. Sports and political figures also often have an entourage around them. And some of those may be on staff to keep their employer and their family pampered and protected.

I’m reminded of the small pilot fish and its extreme closeness to much larger sharks. In the sea world, the pilot fish literally swims in and out of the mouth of the shark, cleaning the predator’s teeth of plankton and other waste products in order to survive. These species have learned to work together without the sharks attacking the smaller fish as prey.

Solomon was not only one of the wealthiest men in history, but he’s considered one of the wisest as well. His treatise in Ecclesiastes tells much of his personal story and disdain in living a life of abundance and opulence.

In the final verse of chapter 1 (verse 18), we’re told, “For with much wisdom comes much sorrow; the more knowledge the more grief.” In chapter 2, we read his observations on prosperity. Let me share verses 10 and 11: “I denied myself nothing my eyes desired; I refused my heart no pleasure. My heart took delight in all my work, and this was the reward for all my labor. Yet when I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the wind; nothing was gained under the sun.”

Let me share what I truly believe is the secret to properly handling prosperity should it come your way. You must understand that God has bestowed it all to you and it’s His to give and take away as He pleases.

We must be good stewards of all He gives us, whether little or much. Please keep that in mind and be thankful for His provision and His love. He knows what you can handle. In Psalm 20:7 we’re reminded, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”

Place your trust in Him rather than wealth!

